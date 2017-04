Marcel Kittel wins fifth Scheldeprijs classic

Sprinter Marcel Kittel won a record fifth Scheldeprijs classic Wednesday in Schoten, Belgium, out-sprinting Elia Viviani after 202 kilometers of racing. Quick-Step’s German speedster also won the midweek classic in 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2016. Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) was third behind Sky’s Viviani in the gallop to the line.

“The trophies are filling up my living room,” said Kittel. “This is one of my favorite races. I won’t be in the Giro. Gaviria will be our sprinter. I will take some rest now, and come back for the Tour of California and the Tour de France.”

Top-10 results

1. Marcel KITTEL, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, in 4:35:31

2. Elia VIVIANI, TEAM SKY, at :00

3. Nacer BOUHANNI, COFIDIS, SOLUTIONS CREDITS, at :00

4. Jurgen ROELANDTS, LOTTO SOUDAL, at :00

5. Pascal ACKERMANN, BORA – HANSGROHE, at :00

6. Rudy BARBIER, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at :00

7. Reinardt JANSE VAN RENSBURG, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at :00

8. Marc SARREAU, FDJ, at :00

9. Ramon SINKELDAM, TEAM SUNWEB, at :00

10. Jonas VAN GENECHTEN, COFIDIS, SOLUTIONS CREDITS, at :00

The day was marked by farewell tributes to Kittel’s teammate Tom Boonen, who will retire after Paris-Roubaix Sunday. It was especially sentimental as Scheldeprijs started in Boonen’s hometown, Mol, Belgium.

“It was great to win with Boonen working at the front of the group. It makes it even more special to be here for his last race in Belgium,” Kittel added. “Tom is a big hero of mine, so it’s been an honor to race with him on this team. I hope he can win on Sunday. It’s now a pretty good record so far.”

With a traditional, sprint-friendly route on offer, the day’s early breakaway was bound to be caught. The escapees included Marco Mathis, Pim Lighthart, Julien Stassen, Frederik Veuchelen, Christophe Premont, Stijn Steels, and Eugert Zhupa. The last of the leaders were caught just ahead of the final 16.8km local lap in Schoten.

Apart from a crash in the final five kilometers, the sprint wound up in predictable fashion. Quick-Step was prominent at the front of the bunch with only a couple kilometers to go. Without ambitions to race for a result, wearing legwarmers, Boonen worked at the front of the peloton before dropping off the sprint train.

Quick-Step and Bora-Hansgrohe jostled for position at the front of the bunch as the peloton took a sharp right turn with one kilometer to go. Team Sky also put a rider into the mix at the front of the lead-out to assist Viviani. However, it was all Quick-Step in the finale, and Kittel won the sprint handily.

“Quick-Step set a really high pace with 6km to go,” said Viviani. “My team did great work for me to keep me in position. Marcel was just a bit too strong for me. We hope for the big one in the Giro. This is the sixth time this year I have finished second time. They have a strong guy at Quick-Step. Next for me is Romandie and the Giro, but we are in good condition. I hope to manage this condition coming into the Giro.”

Andrew Hood contributed to this report.

