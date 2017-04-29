Local knowledge helps Deignan win women’s Tour of Yorkshire

LONDON (AFP) — Lizzie Deignan said local knowledge gave her the confidence to ignore team orders as she won the Women’s Tour de Yorkshire in northern England on Saturday.

Former world champion Deignan, born in the Yorkshire town of Otley, attacked with 13.5 kilometers left in the 112.5km stage from Tadcaster to Harrogate but only after contravening an instruction from her Boels-Dolmans team to wait for a sprint finish.

Deignan was rewarded for pushing on, eventually winning by 55 seconds from Coryn Rivera (Sunweb).

Earlier, Deignan and teammate Anna van der Breggen, the Olympic and European champion, had been out in front before the pack started to close on the duo.

“The chasing group was coming pretty close and my race director said, ‘Wait for the sprint Lizzie, you’re coming back.’ But I thought, ‘No, I’m not waiting for the sprint, I know the roads better than you and it’s not coming back,'” Deignan said.

In the end, Deignan was left out in front on her own and this allowed her to soak up the applause in the closing kilometer. “It’s special and surreal,” she said.

“I still can’t get my head around how many people came out to support us.”

