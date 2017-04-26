VN podcast, ep. 26: Who won the classics? Hampsten talks Giro

More episodes of the VeloNews Cycling Podcast Little 500 special podcast: Cinder tracks and singlespeeds This special episode comes straight from the Little 500 race of "Breaking Away" box office fame.

Welcome to the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest trends, news, and controversies in the world of cycling.

The classics are over. Sad trombone. But Fred Dreier, Caley Fretz, and Spencer Powlison still have plenty to say about the Ardennes courses, Alejandro Valverde, Boels-Dolmans, and much more.

Plus, a look at a late stage of the 1988 Giro d’Italia that might have been even more crucial to Andy Hampsten’s victory than the fabled Gavia stage, which includes a chat with Hampsten himself.

If you like what you hear, subscribe to the VeloNews podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, and Google Play. Also, check out the VeloNews Fast Talk training podcast with Trevor Connor and Fretz.