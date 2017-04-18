VN podcast, ep. 25: Why the new Amstel Gold route was awesome

Welcome to the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest trends, news, and controversies in the world of cycling.

You should care about Amstel Gold now. Why? Because removing the Cauberg finale made for a fantastic, tactical race on Sunday, for both the men and women. Amstel is now set to be the perfect segue into what we think will be one of the best Ardennes weeks in years. Plus, we #AskACat3 how the bergs should be ridden and introduce a new segment: Who’s Wronger?!

Then, a look at future superstar Chloe Dygert Owen, who just won her fifth world title at just 20 years old.

