VN podcast, ep. 24: Following Paris-Roubaix

Greg Van Avermaet wins Paris-Roubaix and Tom Boonen ends an illustrious career as one of the greatest classics riders ever. Caley Fretz and Andrew Hood take you to northern France, to cobbled sectors and to the inside of the Roubaix velodrome, in their final dispatch from the cobbled classics.

