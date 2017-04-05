VN podcast, ep. 23: Sagan’s jacket problem; Roubaix lottery

Welcome to the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest trends, news, and controversies in the world of cycling.

Who is at fault for Peter Sagan’s Kwaremont crash, the rider or the fan? Or perhaps the weather? Caley Fretz, Andrew Hood, and Gregor Brown dissect the incident before pointing their conversation toward Paris-Roubaix. This episode includes insight from last year’s winner Mathew Hayman and one of the last winners of a wet Roubaix, Servais Knaven.

If you like what you hear, subscribe to the VeloNews podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, and Google Play. Also, check out the VeloNews Fast Talk training podcast with Trevor Connor and Fretz.