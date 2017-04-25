Little 500 special podcast: Cinder tracks and singlespeeds

Welcome to the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest trends, news, and controversies in the world of cycling.

This special episode comes straight from the Little 500 race of “Breaking Away” box office fame. Caley Fretz heads to Bloomington, Indiana for the annual event, which captivates a 40,000 student campus and an entire state, to embed himself inside the winning Black Key Bulls team for the weekend. His goal: find out what makes this collegiate singlespeed race, held on a pan-flat cinder track, such an incredibly popular event.

Read more about his experience at the Little 500 >>

