Week in Tech: Power meters everywhere, Enve goodies, Strava features …

4iiii power meter plays nice with new Dura-Ace 9100

Shimano offers its own power meter for its new Dura-Ace 9100 group, but if you’re looking to save some pennies, 4iiii now offers its Precision power meter that works with Shimano’s newest race-level group. Team Quick-Step Floors tested the new unit at Paris-Roubaix this year and 4iiii says its left-side meter is now ready for primetime. You’ll need to ship your left-side crank arm to 4iiii to have the unit installed, and it adds just nine grams to your bike. The factory install will be available starting in May and will cost you $400.

Easton enters the power game with the CINCH power meter

The EC90SL cranks from Easton are already some of the lightest on the market, and now Easton adds more versatility and utility with the CINCH power meter. This spindle-based power meter is sold either as an independent spindle that you can add to your existing EC90SL crankset, or as a full crankset that includes the power meter and crank arms (chainrings are still sold separately). It’s possible to swap the meter from one bike to another, as long as you’re using a CINCH crank system. That means you can use this for road, ‘cross, and even MTB. Best of all, the meter is fully protected within the spindle. The full kit costs $950 while the power meter spindle sells for $600.

Enve embraces road disc with Speed Release fork

It’s got clearance for 32mm tires, a 12mm thru-axle, and carbon galore. Enve’s Speed Release fork embraces everything road cycling is becoming as riders head toward gravel and disc brakes. It accepts 140 or 160-millimeter rotors and features internal hose routing. The fork with quick release is feathery at only 445 grams, and it’s available in two rake options: 43 millimeters or 50 millimeters. Changing wheels should be quick and simple too, thanks to Mavic’s Speed-Release system that snugs up tightly without tools. The Speed Release fork will sell for $599.

Strava update makes it easy to create club events

The recent introduction of clubs on Strava’s mobile app offered an easy way to stay in touch with other athletes in your area. Now Strava has made it possible to create group activities within a club. The events feature allows admins to plan group activities and share event details with other members. It also allows notifications, RSVP, access to a planned route, and sharing options on other social media.

B-Rad with Wolf Tooth’s bottle relocation

Wolf Tooth’s Bottle Relocation and Accessory Device, or B-RAD, improves on-bike storage by moving the bottle cages away from shocks, relocating them to make room for tools and storage, and even creating new mounting locations on the down tube. Slotted mounting bases make it all possible by opening up more positions for your bottle cages. The Accessory Strap and Mount opens up even more positioning opportunities just about anywhere on your bike. And the Double Bottle Adapter allows side-by-side mounting of two bottles for easier access during touring or gravel racing.

