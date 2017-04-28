Week in Tech: Garmin bike lights, Serotta for auction, CeramicSpeed

Here’s the Week in Tech — all the gear news, tips, and announcements you need and none of the marketing gibberish you don’t.

Cycle Kid auctions custom Serotta frame

The Cycle Kids organization works to strengthen the emotional and physical health of children through bikes. To that end, a custom Ben Serotta bicycle goes up for online auction May 4 to support the cause. The handcrafted bike is outfitted with components by SRAM. Valued at $10,000, the package includes a custom bike fit at a location convenient to the highest bidder with options for further upgrades.

The Cycle Kids program weaves together the fun of learning how to ride a bike with practical life lessons. Children gain confidence and improve self-esteem while learning lifelong skills and acquiring knowledge that will help them lead active, productive, and healthy lifestyles. Cycle Kids has impacted over 15,000 children with an educational program developed in partnership with Boston University.

For more information on how to place bids online or about the bike:

Ottolock offers the security without the bulk

Ottolock is now taking pre-orders for its lightweight and durable cinch lock with an expected May fulfillment date. Multiple layers of high-tempered steel and Kevlar within the lock’s band maximize durability and security. While any lock can be beaten with the right tools, the Ottolock can withstand large bolt cutters, deterring most would-be thieves.

The 18mm-wide band fits in your jersey pocket and weighs 120-155 grams. It’s available in black, green and orange and comes with a three-digit resettable combination wheel. The lock is available in three sizes (18-, 30-, and 60-inch) and costs $55, $60, and $75, respectively.

Garmin lights up the night — and day

Garmin’s new Varia UT800 cycling headlight shoots out 800 lumens of light and automatically adjusts beam intensity with changing light conditions or with the cyclist’s speed. It has five light modes: high, medium, low, night flash, and day flash. Garmin says the light is visible in daylight from more than one mile away and will last up to 1.5 hours at full power.

The light attaches to the handlebar with an out-front mount or to a helmet with a friction mount. When paired with compatible Garmin Edge cycling computers, cyclists can control the brightness or turn the light on and off through the computer or with a dedicated remote. The UT800 light and mount are available for $150.

Hunt SuperDura Dynamo wheel

Hunt’s new SuperDura wheel features a Sondelux Dynamo hub for powering your lights and devices on your commute or bikepacking trip.

A dynamo hub includes a small coil of copper wire that spins inside a group of magnets to produce electricity. This electricity can be used to power bike lights, charge your cycling computer, or provide power to other electronics you use while riding.

Hunt’s tubeless asymmetric Gravel Disc rims mate with the hub via 32 Pillar triple-butted spokes. The rim is 24 millimeters deep, along with a 25-millimeter rim width. The wheelset weighs 1,939 grams. Hunt is taking pre-orders with an estimated mid-June delivery.

CeramicSpeed updates OSPW system for new Dura-Ace

CeramicSpeed’s oversized pulley wheel system (OSPW) is now compatible with Shimano 9100 and 9150 Dura-Ace drivetrains. The new system features a 13/19-tooth pulley combination that works with up to 32-tooth cassettes. CeramicSpeed says the 13-tooth upper and 19-tooth lower pulleys are the optimal sizes for Shimano’s Dura-Ace derailleurs.

Along with friction-reducing benefits, CeramicSpeed says the more teeth on a pulley wheel, the longer the pulley wheel will last. Since the lower pulley is the one most exposed to wear, the 13/19T combination may provide extra durability.

Dura-Ace’s derailleur design does not allow for a pulley wheel larger than 13 teeth in the upper position. But CeramicSpeed found that with the 13-tooth upper pulley in place, there was more space for the lower pulley, and thus the 19-tooth option was born.

