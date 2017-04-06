VN Show: Mat Hayman talks Roubaix, Aussie bike slang

More episodes of The VeloNews Show Video: Inside the Sven Nys Cycling Center The Sven Nys Cycling Center includes its own permanent cyclocross track and mountain bike trails, a museum, and a bar (of course).

On this week’s The VeloNews Show we sit down with defending Paris-Roubaix champion Mathew Hayman. It’s been a year since Hayman won the Queen of the Classics, so what does he remember most about that day on the cobbles?

Hayman also explains to us the finer points of Australian cycling slang. What do Aussies call a kook (hint: it’s not “Fred”)? What is “Line Scabbing”? Mat takes us through the terminology you need to know. He also makes his pick for the 2017 race (sorry, he didn’t pick Tom Boonen).

All that and more on this week’s The VeloNews Show!