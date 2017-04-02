VN Podcast, Ep. 22.4: Flanders recap, America’s first flanders win, and a day atop the Muur

Welcome to the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest trends, news, and controversies in the world of cycling.

The 2017 Tour of Flanders was one for the ages: A long-range attack, the return of the Muur, an American winner, and so much more. Fred Dreier, Caley Fretz, Andrew Hood, and Kristen Legan sit down with a Kwaremont beer after the race to discuss the big wins of Coryn Rivera and Philippe Gilbert, then Caley takes you to the top of the Muur, provides an update on Taylor Phinney and Sep Vanmarcke following their crashes, and chats with first-time Flanders rider, Trek Segafredo’s Kiel Reijnen.

