VeloNews magazine — May 2017

With the spring classics winding down, it’s time to gear up for the Giro d’Italia, and you won’t want to miss our May issue of VeloNews magazine, which is replete with stories, previews, and analysis of the season’s first grand tour.

First of all, about that cover. On the eve of the Giro’s 100th anniversary, it seemed fitting to look back on the only edition that an American has won. Most American cycling fans know about Andy Hampsten’s legendary ride over the snowy Gavia in the 1988 Giro, a race he went on to win overall, but that is only the beginning of the story. In this issue, we dig into the many other pivotal moments during the grand tour that are all but forgotten. Relive the full story through the memories of Hampsten and his teammates.

This special centennial Giro should be a thrilling race as well. Our expert writers unpack all three weeks of racing, pinpointing the route’s critical stages, harrowing climbs, and notable time trials. We also rate and rank the contenders who have a chance at wearing pink, and evaluate the teams that should play major parts in Italy’s biggest cycling drama.

In addition to the “Xs” and “Os” of the Giro route, Ryan Newill analyzes the balanced route that features a southern swing through Sicily and Sardinia. But unlike this strong route, the Giro’s home teams are in a bad way. Andrew Hood asks the question, “Is Italy sinking?” Without a WorldTour team, the home country is now in an unfamiliar place. How will Italian pro cycling survive?

Plus, in Service Course, we have a close look at the bike that Hampsten rode to victory in that famous 1988 Giro … It’s a Huffy? Not quite. You’ll want to learn the story behind this classic ride and how it compares to Vincenzo Nibali’s 2016 Giro-winning Specialized Tarmac.