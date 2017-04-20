Tour of the Gila: Rally’s Young wins stage 2, teammate Dal-Cin maintains lead

Two-time Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah stage winner Eric Young (Rally Cycling) sprinted to his second win of the season on stage 2 of Tour of the Gila in Fort Bayard, New Mexico on Thursday. The win was also the third time the 28-year-old claimed stage 2 at ‘The Gila’ with victories in 2012 and most recently 2015.

Young, who won a stage at the Joe Martin Stage Race in Arkansas earlier this month, took the victory on the line over last year’s winner Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) in second and Jose Alfredo Aguirre (Canels Specialized) after 122km of undulating terrain through the Gila wilderness.

“UnitedHealthcare did a great job controlling the race, they’ve got that lead out dialed, obviously,” said Young. “But my guys also did awesome. We wanted to go into the time trial with as many guys up on GC as possible.”

Young’s teammate and stage 1 winner Matteo Dal-Cin remains in the leaders jersey heading into Friday’s 26km out-and-back individual time trial in Tyrone.

“The priority is to keep the overall intact,” explained Young. “But coming into the finish, Adam De Vos did a huge effort in the last 500 meters to get me where I needed to be. My legs felt good and it all worked out.”

McCabe, who recorded a stage win at the Herald Sun Tour and two at Le Tour de Langkawi earlier this season, moves up to second place overall thanks to bonus seconds available on the line, while teammate Daniel Jaramillo sits in third place, 12 seconds down.

“My team rode amazing,” said Dal-Cin. “They kept all the dangerous breaks under control and saved our sprinters and time trialers. You can’t ask for much more, we had a perfect day.”