Tour of Flanders liveblog: Saturday

The cycling universe revolves around Flanders on Sunday as the best men and women in the world take on the Ronde van Vlaanderen. The Tour of Flanders is known for its painfully steep cobblestone climbs like the Muur, the Koppenberg, and the fearsome duo of the Oude Kwaremont and Paterberg. Our reporters are on the ground all weekend bringing you all the stories, big and small, plus fun tidbits from the roadside in Belgium. Follow along today and during the race Sunday.