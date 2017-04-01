The cycling universe revolves around Flanders on Sunday as the best men and women in the world take on the Ronde van Vlaanderen. The Tour of Flanders is known for its painfully steep cobblestone climbs like the Muur, the Koppenberg, and the fearsome duo of the Oude Kwaremont and Paterberg. Our reporters are on the ground all weekend bringing you all the stories, big and small, plus fun tidbits from the roadside in Belgium. Follow along today and during the race Sunday.
-
Tour of Flanders liveblog: Saturday
1 hour agoNEWS
-
Valverde sets eyes on Basque Country title
8 hours agoNEWS
-
The Muur is back — here's what it means to Flanders fans
12 hours agoVIDEO
-
Top endurance cyclist Mike Hall dies in Australia
12 hours agoNEWS
-
Blundering Bora team leaves Sagan (almost) speechless
2 days agoNews
-
Wiggins: Marginal gains ‘a load of rubbish’
5 days agoNews
-
Gent-Wevelgem roundtable: Sagan/Quick-Step stare-down and dirt drama
4 days agoCommentary
-
Breaking down the Gent-Wevelgem breakdown
4 days agoNews
-
Mavic's Comete Ultimate — the most expensive cycling shoe ever?
15 hours agoBIKES AND TECH
-
Tech FAQ: Brake Dragging on the tire
4 days agoBIKES AND TECH
-
Pro Bike Gallery: Elisa Longo Borghini’s Colnago C60
4 days agoBIKES AND TECH
-
Spotted at E3: Degenkolb's new Trek Domane
7 days agoNEWS
-
De Panne: Gilbert wins overall; Kittel and Durbridge victorious on final day
2 days agoRACE REPORT
-
De Panne: Kristoff wins stage 2 sprint, Gilbert pads lead
3 days agoRACE REPORT
-
De Panne: Gilbert attacks on the Muur to win stage 1
4 days agoRACE REPORT
-
American Ian Garrison takes silver in U23 debut at Gent-Wevelgem
5 days agoNEWS
Get VeloNews In Your Inbox Free!
The Best Cycling News in the Industry, period.