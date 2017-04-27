Tour de Romandie stage shortened due to snow

CHAMPERY, Switzerland (AFP) — Tour de France champion Chris Froome will have a slightly easier day in the saddle on Thursday as the second stage of the Tour de Romandie was shortened due to snow.

Originally due to begin in Champery and cover just over 160km, it will now start in Aigle and cover just 136.5km to the finish in Bulle, removing a potentially treacherous descent.

Organizers said the cold and “light snowfall” was to blame for the change.

Italian Fabio Felline leads overall having won Tuesday’s opening prologue.

Froome, a twice former winner in Romandie, is 39th but only 29 seconds off the lead ahead of a rolling stage in the mountains.

The race ends on Sunday with an 18.3km individual time-trial.