Tour of the Battenkill steps up in Philly’s absence

Tour of the Battenkill organizers announced Friday that they will host a UCI 1.2 professional race in 2017. There will be a 100-kilometer women’s race and a 200-kilometer men’s race June 3, the date originally held by the Philadelphia Cycling Classic, which was cancelled due to lack of funding.

The event, held in upstate New York, near Saratoga Springs, will continue to offer racing for amateur cyclists on May 20.

Five years prior, the Tour of the Battenkill included a UCI race, which was won by Francisco Mancebo in 2012. The race is known for its rolling hills and sections of dirt road, although organizers have yet to finalize the route.

The UCI race will also be included in USA Cycling’s 2017 Pro Road Tour, which kicked off this past weekend at the Joe Martin Stage race in Arkansas.