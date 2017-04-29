Telling stories of Chad Young

There are no words to soften the blow. Chad Young, vibrant and talented and loved, died Friday night surrounded by his family, succumbing to injuries sustained in a crash at the Tour of the Gila. He was 21.

We remember Chad through those who knew him best. The following stories and memories come from coaches, friends, teammates, and competitors. Some are funny, some are sad. All reveal a humble, inquisitive, competitive young man taken too soon.

We will continue to add stories as they come in. If you’d like to add your own, send the author an email.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Chad’s family and friends.



Photo: Davey Wilson

Photo: Davey Wilson

Luca Haines — junior racer

I’m 14 years old. I grew up about 10 miles from where Chad grew up. One day, about a year ago, he was back in town. I commented on one of his Strava rides and asked him if he was up for a ride. He gave me his info and proposed we meet at a local coffee shop. We rode for about two hours, and just chatted about life, racing, and just people we knew. He was such a nice guy, so genuine and amazing. The next day, I saw him at a road race in Harvard MA, and when I was on the start line for the cat. 4 field, he called my name and walked up to me. He gave me advice, and was cheering for me throughout the race. Since then, he and I got to be pretty good friends. We hung out at the 2016 road nationals, and had made plans to ride in Europe next spring, when I would be in Budapest, and him in France. Probably the smallest thing but something that I thought was pretty funny — Chad one time asked me if I had Snapchat, I told him no, my parents wouldn’t let me. Then, out of the blue sometimes, he would text me random snaps. I just thought that was pretty cool.

Mitchell Garth Sides — competitor with Elevate Pro Cycling

I met Chad at a little training camp in Keystone, Colorado last year. He’d ridden up from Golden and we all had a great dinner. He jumped right into our pretty deep dinner conversation and was generally just the type of guy you’re immediately friends with. He slept in the bunk bed above me, and the next morning at breakfast, he asked me, “Dude. Was that Lana Del Rey last night!?” I’d been listening to music as I feel asleep, but didn’t think it was loud enough to hear. I apologized, but he wasn’t having it. “No, LDR is awesome, I thought it was great”. He was only at camp the one day. The next week we were out racing at Cascade, and he rode up during warm ups and enjoyed riding around talking about how much pain TTs are. Typical, except he was such a positive and warm person, it helped me and the other rider around us relax. Of course, he went on to ride a solid TT. The thing that struck me, from when I first met him, was how warm and kind-hearted he was. It’s more rare than it should be to meet people so obviously good and noble, and Chad absolutely had both those traits every time I interacted with him.

Tim Mitchell — coach at CCB, Young’s previous team

I’ve had the privilege of knowing Chad since he was 15 years old and first starting to race. First he was just a “kid in the club” at CCB, then he was a teammate, then he was one of my riders as I directed the CCB U23 program, and more recently (and for the whole time really) he was a great friend.

My first memory of Chad was of him showing up to one of the Exeter Cycles (Exeter, NH) Wednesday night training rides. Always fast and coming down to two or three guys at the end of the ride, I was curious to see who this rail-thin kid in a baggy jersey was. My teammate, Dylan McNicholas, had been riding with Chad a bit and told me to keep an eye on Chad during the ride. So, the end of the ride is getting close, lots of strong riders are getting shelled, and every time one guy gets popped off, Chad doggedly would go around and close the gap and stick with it. All the way to the end of the ride, and on junior gears no less. I remember asking him what other sports he did; he had a huge grin on his face as he replied “competitive jump roping!” I laughed so hard, but I guess it kind of made sense, and little did we all know that Chad’s jump roping past would become the theme of a thousand jokes and nicknames, all of which Chad happily went along with…



Chad at the Green Mountain Stage Race. Photo: Tim Mitchell

Photo: Davey Wilson

Chad’s first Killington Stage Race will always stick out for me. “Little Chad” as my wife Laurel would come to call him after this race (even when he grew to be over 6′ tall) came up to the race with his father Kevin. I don’t really remember much about he actually did in the race, I just remember how excited he was for EVERYTHING about it. Dylan decided to give him some time trial equipment for the TT stage, mainly just because we knew he would love it and it would be a thrill for him. Chad ends up with an old borrowed CCB skinsuit (there are countless stories of old borrowed CCB skinsuits over the years ending up on riders that would go on to do great things…). The skinsuit is huge on Little Chad. My wife is pinning Chad’s number on in hopes of making him as aero as possible, and then he puts on the TT helmet. You’ve all seen the bobblehead dolls they give out at the ballpark, right? This was Chad Young, bobble-head bike racer. Sixteen years old, didn’t care how he looked, thrashed that TT as hard as he could, finished the race giving everything he had, and with a giant smile on his face. That kid loved and made the most of every opportunity he had. I never once heard him complain that a piece of equipment or clothing wasn’t good enough for him, or that he wanted something better. He was thrilled when he got a third-hand frame, or a set of race wheels that were 6 years old. It didn’t matter, he loved being part of the team, part of the family, having something to dedicate himself to, to sacrifice for. Sixteen years old and he is teaching us all lessons about what it means to be a good teammate, a good person and how to unabashedly take full advantage of every opportunity put in front of him.

Cycling was the bridge that brought me together with Chad. But Chad was about so much more than cycling. Watching an excited and inexperienced boy grow into a strong, ambitious, honest, dedicated, caring, compassionate, family-minded man is one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. I don’t have any kids of my own, but if I do, and if they grow up to be half the man that Chad Young was, I’ll know that I’ve done a good job and that my time with Chad will be a big reason why.

Ryan Kelly — friend

The most compelling thing about him was how smart and well-rounded he was.

So many people presented with the racing opportunities he had would go too deep on them, abandon school, abandon normal balance. But he still went with his family to work in a fish factory (that relatives owned) every summer in Nova Scotia (I think? Newfoundland maybe?) And you could talk to him about non-bike stuff. Even when he was like 16.

He was so mature and genuine. I would have loved to see what he’d be doing as an engineer when he was 40, beyond cycling.

Laurel Mitchell — friend

In 2011, we were at the Concord Crit. Little Chad did the Junior race in the morning (where he came 3rd). After that race, I ran into him walking around the course, and he told me that he was going to do the Cat 3 race in the afternoon, because why would you miss the chance to do another bike race? (he came 11th in the cat 3 race, when he was 16). Chad in a nutshell: “Oh, an opportunity, yup, I’m going to take full advantage of that, thank you very much!”

Gary Kessler — Director, Killington Stage Race

As the race director of the Green Mountain Stage Race and the Killington Stage Race I got to see Chad move from a newer Junior racer up the ranks to a top Cat. 1. As he improved I had the chance to speak with him many times as he became a fixture on the podium especially on the climbing stages where he was always a threat to take the win. In 2015 he won the Queen stage of the Killington Stage Race and made it look easy (photo attached).

A fond memory of mine was in 2015 after the final stage of the KSR where Chad secured the GC win. A TV reporter asked if she could interview Chad and even at 19 he was very modest and a total pro. It was clear the reporter was taken with him (see the attached photo). A great talent and a truly nice person all make this such a terrible loss.

We will continue to update this post as stories come in. Please check back for more, and if you have a story you’d like to tell, email the author, Caley Fretz.