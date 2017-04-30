Home » News » Road » Romandie Gallery: Roglič takes TT, Porte tops final podium Romandie Gallery: Roglič takes TT, Porte tops final podiumBy VeloNews.com Published Apr. 30, 2017 Tour de Romandie 2017, stage 5: Chris Froome ...Two-time Tour de Romandie winner Chris Froome (Sky) started the final stage, a 18.3km individual time trial, 33rd on GC (+1:36) in Lausanne on Sunday. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour de Romandie 2017, stage 5: Alex Edmondson ...Alex Edmondson (Orica-Scott) may have had a disappointing ITT (+3:18), but three top 4 finishes earned the Aussie second place on points. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour de Romandie 2017, stage 5: Will Clarke ...Australian time trial specialist Will Clarke (Cannondale-Drapac) struggled to reach the top 100 on the day (+3:13). Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour de Romandie 2017, stage 5: Gregory Daniel ...U.S. national road race champion Gregory Daniel (Trek-Segafredo) finished +3:08 back on the stage winner. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour de Romandie 2017, stage 5: Alex Dowsett ...Former Hour Record holder Alex Dowsett (Movistar) finished 72nd (+2:29) and sixth on points. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour de Romandie 2017, stage 5: Ilnur Zakarin ...Russian Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) made the top 10 (+0:46) and finished 15th on GC. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour de Romandie 2017, stage 5: Alexis Vuillermoz ...Frenchman Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R La Mondiale) crossed the stage 5 finish line +1:39 in 42nd place. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour de Romandie 2017, stage 5: Primož Roglič ...Slovenian ski jumper-turned-road cyclist and Giro d’Italia stage winner Primož Roglič time-trailled his way to a stage 5 win (24:58) and third place overall. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour de Romandie 2017, stage 5: Richie Porte ...Richie Porte (BMC Racing) overcomes 19-second deficit with a second-place time trial to claim an overall Tour de Romandie victory. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour de Romandie 2017, stage 5: Tejay van Garderen ...Richie Porte’s American BMC teammate Tejay van Garderen finished third, 34 seconds back and sixth on GC. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour de Romandie 2017, stage 5: Simon Yates ...A day after taking stage 4 and lifting the yellow jersey off stage 1 winner Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo), Briton Simon Yates (Orica-Scott) finished 12th (+0:49) to drop to second overall. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour de Romandie 2017, stage 5: Podium ...Richie Porte stands atop the podium as the third Aussie to win Romandie, while runner-ups Simon Yates (left) and Primož Roglič claim second and third respectively. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com