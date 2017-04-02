Pro Bike Gallery: Tom Boonen’s Specialized Tarmac

Mechanical issues on Flanders’ Mariaborrestraat climb left Quickstep’s Tom Boonen frustrated on the side of the road. Team mechanics quickly swapped bikes with Boonen but the spare bike’s chain was tangled up as well. Quickstep had two spare bikes for ‘Tommeke’ at the ready but the second bike was with the second team car – a long way back in the caravan. Mechanics frantically got the original bike back into working order but the damage had been done – Boonen was out of contention in his last Flanders.