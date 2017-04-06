Paris-Roubaix: Phinney out with concussion, Quick-Step names Boonen’s helpers

GENT, Belgium (VN) — Taylor Phinney is out, Mat Hayman is No. 1, and Quick-Step Floors has named Tom Boonen’s soldiers.

The top teams are confirming their Paris-Roubaix lineups, and there were a few last-minute adjustments and surprises Thursday ahead of Sunday’s “Hell of the North.”

Orica-Scott brings a strong squad anchored by defending champion Mathew Hayman, who will start his 16th Roubaix donning the No. 1 bib of defending champion. Joining him will be Luke Durbridge and Jens Keukeleire, who missed the Ronde van Vlaanderen with illnesses. The team is also calling up Roubaix rookie Alexander Edmondson, 23.

“From what we saw in the last weeks, we have a strong team, and that can work to our advantage,” said Orica sport director Lorenzo Lapage.

Hayman has been discreet so far this spring, but he had a good reason: his wife gave birth to twins in January. “By the numbers, my results in the spring so far don’t say a lot, but I know the form is there,” Hayman said. “I am going to try to appreciate the day, and enjoy pinning that No. 1 bib on.”

All in for ‘Tommeke’

Quick-Step also confirmed its Roubaix Eight, a lineup that does not include Tour of Flanders winner Philippe Gilbert — who had already said he wouldn’t race. The Belgian super team brings a mix of proven winners (four-time champ Boonen and 2014 winner Niki Terpstra), experience (Matteo Trentin, Iljo Keeise and Zdenek Stybar), and youth. Tim Declercq, Yves Lampaert and Roubaix rookie Julian Vermonte have five Roubaix starts between them, while Boonen is starting his 14th edition.

Quick-Step is all-in for Boonen, with sport director Wilfried Peeters saying, “The most important thing is that the team wins, but, yes, everyone would love to see Tom win the fifth.”

Phinney won’t start

Cannondale-Drapac fans woke up Thursday to more bad news. Just a day after Sep Vanmarcke confirmed he won’t start due to a hand injury suffered at Flanders, Phinney also won’t race after still feeling the effects of a concussion sustained during a fall at Flanders.

Phinney was holding out hope of racing, but following a training ride Wednesday, the team decided it was prudent to sit out Roubaix.

“I’m frustrated. I’ve been nursing myself this whole classics season to get into these races and be with the guys,” Phinney said. “But this just happens. This happened my first season as a pro, but then I ended up having a pretty nice second part of the season.”

Without Phinney and Vanmarcke, Wouter Wippert and Paddy Bevin got call-ups. The team will rally around Dylan Van Baarle, who was fourth at Flanders last weekend.