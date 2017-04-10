Nine bikes stolen from Sho-Air Twenty20 team

Sho-Air Twenty20 pro cycling team is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the return of nine team bikes stolen from a trailer at City Cycle in Marin County. The police have been notified and the team is watching sites like eBay and Craigslist for possible leads. However, they’re asking for help in tracking down the stolen equipment and those responsible for the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the team directly at: teamtwenty16@gmail.com

Three Felt DA 700c carbon time trial bikes

The three stolen 700c Felt DA time trial bike include Quarq cranks, SRAM Red components (one with eTap), Speedplay aero pedals, Zipp base bar and extensions, Zipp Super 9 clincher discs, 808 front wheels, Kenda tire, Prologo saddles.

One Felt DA 650c carbon time trial bike

The 650c Felt DA time trial bike has a black checkered carbon frame with red paint accents. It includes Quarq crank, SRAM Red components, Speedplay aero pedals, Zipp base bar and extensions, 650c Zipp Super 9 clincher discs, 650c 404 front wheel, and Vittoria tires

Five Felt F-series carbon road bikes

All five bikes include a new solid white Felt logo on the black-checkered carbon frame with red paint accents. Each is built with SRAM Red and 55 SRAM aero chain rings, Zipp bars, stem, and seatpost, red Speedplay Zero pedals, Quarq power meters, Arundel cages (with team issue white Arundel logo), Prologo saddles, Zipp 30 and Zipp 303 combo wheels, and Kenda tires.