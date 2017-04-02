Home » News » Men’s Flanders Gallery: Gilbert dominates ‘De Ronde’ Men’s Flanders Gallery: Gilbert dominates ‘De Ronde’By VeloNews.com Published Apr. 2, 2017 Men's Flanders Gallery: Antwerp...The 101st Tour of Flanders kicked off in front of a massive Belgian crowd in the port city of Antwerp for the first time on Sunday, April 2, 2017. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comMen's Flanders Gallery: Team presentations...Trek-Segafredo’s Jasper Stuyven (BEL), Edward Then, Koen de Kort (NED), Fabio Felline (ITA), Gregory Last (SUI), Kiel Reijnen (USA), John Degenkolb (GER) and Boy van Poppel (NED) are announced prior to the start of the 260km WorldTour race. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comMen's Flanders Gallery: The crowd...The locals gather to cheer on the riders with three-time winner and native countryman Tom Boonen a heavy fan favourite. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comMen's Flanders Gallery: Greg van Avermaet...Belgian Greg van Avermaet (BMC) entered the race fresh off recent wins at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, E3 Harelbeke and Gent-Wevelgem. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comMen's Flanders Gallery: In the shadows...Bahrain-Merida rode to the start of the Ronde van Vlaanderen after the teams presentation. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comMen's Flanders Gallery: Team Sky...Team Sky’s Ian Stannard and Luke Rowe all set to start the second of pro cycling’s five ‘Monuments’ this season. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comMen's Flanders Gallery: Oliver Naesen...Belgian Oliver Naesen leads his French AG2R La Mondiale team early in the race. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comMen's Flanders Gallery: Cobbles...Riders pass over one of five flat cobbled sections in the 260km race, which featured 12 out of the 18 climbs that were also cobbled. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comMen's Flanders Gallery: Peloton...Fans crowded the roadside as the peloton rode along the ‘Paddestraat’ in Velzeke. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comMen's Flanders Gallery: John Degenkolb...Aggressive riding from Trek’s John Degenkolb could only muster the 2015 Paris-Roubaix winner a seventh-place finish at Flanders. couldPhoto: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comMen's Flanders Gallery: Wall of Geraardsbergen...The infamous climb up the Muur returned as riders hit ‘The Wall’ with 95km to go. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comMen's Flanders Gallery: The attack...Former world champion Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) launched a solo attack more than 50km from the finish. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comMen's Flanders Gallery: Rivals...World champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Olympic champ Greg van Avermaet (BMC Racing) renewed their rivalry along the cobbles prior to a crash that potentially cost them a chance for victory. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comMen's Flanders Gallery: Tom Boonen...Retiring Belgian hero Tom Boonen lost his own chance for a fourth Flanders win after a mechanical late in the race knocked him out of contention. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comMen's Flanders Gallery: Victory is nigh...Less than a week after winning Three Days de Panne, Belgian champion Philippe Gilbert found himself closing in on the finish with no one in sight. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comMen's Flanders Gallery: Uncontested...With a 28-second gap on his nearest rivals, the former world champion was able to triumphantly hoist his bike overhead at the finish. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comMen's Flanders Gallery: Runners-up...Belgian Greg van Avermaet and Dutchman Niki Terpstra eventually crossed the line in second and third respectively on the day. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comMen's Flanders Gallery: Peter Sagan...An inopportune crash on the Oude Kwaremont ruined world champion Peter Sagan’s chances of successfully defending his Tour of Flanders crown. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comMen's Flanders Gallery: Victory kiss...Philippe Gilbert kisses the trophy after claiming his first Flanders victory after nine career starts. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comMen's Flanders Gallery: Podium...Philippe Gilbert, Greg van Avermaet and Niki Terpstra douse each other with champagne on the podium following a thrilling finish to the 2017 Tour of Flanders. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com