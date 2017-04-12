Giro Rosa announces 2017 route

The most prominent stage race on the Women’s WorldTour calendar announced its 2017 route Wednesday. The Giro Rosa runs from north to south in Italy, with a final day that finishes on the shoulder of Mount Vesuvius. Running 10 days this year, the race is also one stage longer than it was in 2016.

With a stage 1 team time trial and a stage 5 team time trial, this year’s race could provide a balanced route, less favorable to pure climbers, who have won the Giro Rosa in years past. Megan Guarnier won the 2016 race, which included the famed Mortirolo on stage 5, a day won by her fellow American and climbing specialist Mara Abbott. Abbott won the race overall in 2010 and 2013; she is now retired from professional racing.

That’s not to say the 2017 Giro Rosa will be devoid of tough climbs. Organizers say stages 7 and 8 will both challenge the peloton with difficult ascents situated close to the finish on the race’s two longest days. Plus, the final stage will include a climb that goes partway up Mount Vesuvius.

2017 Giro Rosa stages

Stage 1: Aquileia to Grado, 11.5km team time trial

Stage 2: Zoppola to Montereale Valcellina, 122.25km

Stage 3: San Fior to San Vendemiano, 100km

Stage 4: Occhiobello to Occhiobello, 118km

Stage 5: Saint’Elpidio a Mare to Saint’Elpidio a Mare, 12.73km individual time trial

Stage 6: Roseto Degli Abruzzi to Roseto Degli Abruzzi, 116.16km

Stage 7: Isernia to Baronissi, 141.98km

Stage 8: Baronissi to Centola (Palinuro), 141.8km

Stage 9: Centola (Palinuro) to Polla, 122.3km

Stage 10: Torre del Greco to Torre del Greco, 124km