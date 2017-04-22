Home » News » Gallery: Tour of the Gila 2017, stage 3
Gallery: Tour of the Gila 2017, stage 3
Apr. 22, 2017
Tour of the Gila 2017, stage 3 TT: Stephen Bassett ... Stephen Bassett of Silber Cycling took over the U23 lead with a excellent time trial of 34:35. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Tour of the Gila 2017, stage 3 TT: Rob Britton ... Rally’s Rob Britton also recorded a good time on the day, giving the Rally Cycling team three riders in the top ten of GC. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Tour of the Gila 2017, stage 3 TT: Rob Carpenter ... Holowesko’s Rob Carpenter suffering near the half way point of the course. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Tour of the Gila 2017, stage 3 TT: Matteo Dal-Cin ... Matteo Dal-Cin of the Rally team continued to impress, finishing 6th on the day and holding on to 3rd place in GC, just 30 seconds behind his teammate, Evan Huffman. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Tour of the Gila 2017, stage 3 TT: Julie Emmerman ... Boulder’s Julie Emmerman, riding for the Amy D foundation, turned in a strong 3rd place ride. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Tour of the Gila 2017, stage 3 TT: Evan Huffman ... Evan Huffman took over the GC with a 25 second lead over TJ Eisenhart. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Tour of the Gila 2017, stage 3 TT: Sepp Kuss ... Sepp Kuss continues his transition to the road from mountain biking, finishing in the top 15 riders. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Tour of the Gila 2017, stage 3 TT: Gavin Mannion ... UHC’s Gavin Mannion rode to a strong 5th place for his team in 34:45. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Tour of the Gila 2017, stage 3 TT: Jhonaton Narvaez ... Jhonaton Narvaez of Axeon Hagens Berman was the fastest rider for the young team, finishing in 34:46. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Tour of the Gila 2017, stage 3 TT: Lauren Stephens ... Tibco’s Lauren Stephens had an excellent ride, finishing just behind teammate Brianna Walle. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Tour of the Gila 2017, stage 3 TT: Leah Thomas ... Leah Thomas of the Sho-Air 2020 team won the women’s time trial in Tyrone, NM. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Tour of the Gila 2017, stage 3 TT: Serghei Tvetcov ... Wearing the colors of Romania, Serghei Tvetcov returned to the Tour of the Gila for Jelly Belly. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Tour of the Gila 2017, stage 3 TT: Brianna Walle ... Brianna Walle was the top finisher for Tibco, 2 minutes behind the winning time. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Tour of the Gila 2017, stage 3 TT: Tayler Wiles ... Tayler Wiles finished second for the second day in a row, but the combined times put her into the race leader’s jersey. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Tour of the Gila 2017, stage 3 TT: Ruth Winder ... UHC’s Ruth Winder continues to excel on the road, after a track career with USA Cycling. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Tour of the Gila 2017, stage 3 TT: Women's podium ... The women’s podium of Leah Thomas in first, Tayler Wiles in second, and Julie Emmerman in third. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com