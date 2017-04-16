Home » News » Gallery: Gilbert’s star continues to shine in Ardennes kickoff Gallery: Gilbert’s star continues to shine in Ardennes kickoffBy VeloNews.com Published Apr. 16, 2017 Amstel Gold Race, 2017: Van Avermaet and Van der Breggen ...Olympic champion Greg van Avermaet (BEL) and European champion Anna van der Breggen (NED) saluted the crowd prior to the men’s and women’s Amstel Gold Race starts in Maastricht. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comAmstel Gold Race, 2017: Gerrans ...Three-time race bronze medalist Simon Gerrans ready to post a higher result on the podium. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comAmstel Gold Race, 2017: Gilbert and Mohoric ...Former world champion Philippe Gilbert (BEL) enjoying a pre-race chat with former junior and U23 world champ Matej Mohoric (SLO) in Maastricht. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comAmstel Gold Race, 2017: The start ...The 261-kilometer race from Maastricht to Berg en Terblijt marked the 52nd edition of the Ardennes Classics kickoff. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comAmstel Gold Race, 2017: Van Avermaet ...Belgian Greg van Avermaet (BMC Racing) has racked up four cobbled wins prior to the start of the Ardennes in 2017. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comAmstel Gold Race, 2017: Gasparotto out ...Enrico Gasparotto hit the deck hard and was forced to leave the race early. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comAmstel Gold Race, 2017: The scenery ...Classic Dutch windmills line the roadside at Amstel Gold. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comAmstel Gold Race, 2017: Wurtz Scmidt ...Katusha-Alpecin’s Mads Wurtz Schmidt driving on the front en route to an eventual 96th-place finish. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comAmstel Gold Race, 2017: Hayman and Kreuziger ...Orica-Scott’s Mathew Hayman (AUS) and Roman Kreuziger (CZE) back in the pack, but still in the mix. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comAmstel Gold Race, 2017: The CaubergThe peloton begins the 1200m ascent up the Cauberg in Valkenburg. The infamous climb averages nearly 6 percent and maxed out at over 12. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comAmstel Gold Race, 2017: Cheers on the Cauberg ...The Amstel Gold is sponsored by the Dutch premium beer manufacturer of the same name. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comAmstel Gold Race, 2017: The move ...Sky’s Michal Kwiatkowski begins to test the water prior to the Cauberg with 7km to go. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comAmstel Gold Race, 2017: The look ...Michal Kwiatkowski takes in the damage done with his opening salvo. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comAmstel Gold Race, 2017: Gilbert counters ...Philippe Gilbert continued to show his stellar spring form as he trades moves with his Polish rival. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comAmstel Gold Race, 2017: Haas ...Starting the season in perhaps his own best form to date, Australian Nathan Haas remained in contention in the closing kilometers. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comAmstel Gold Race, 2017: The closer ...Veteran Philippe Gilbert tactically marked every move posted by Michal Kwiatkowski in the closing kilometers of the race. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comAmstel Gold Race, 2017: The finish ...In the end, Philippe Gilbert proved too cagey and too fast for Michal Kwiatkowski to hold him off. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comAmstel Gold Race, 2017: Win No. 4 ...Belgian champion Philippe Gilbert flashes four fingers to signify his number of Amstel Gold Race wins as he crossed the line ahead of fellow former world champion and 2015 race winner Michal Kwiatkowski. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comAmstel Gold Race, 2017: Gilbert ...It’s been a ‘renaissance’ of sorts for Philippe Gilbert this season with wins at Amstel Gold and Flanders, along with runner-ups at E3 Harelbeke and Dwars Door Vlaanderen. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comAmstel Gold Race, 2017: Albasini ...Orica-Scott’s Michael Albasini (SUI) out-sprinted three other riders to claim third. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comAmstel Gold Race, 2017: Celebration ...Newly crowned four-time race winner Philippe Gilbert was greeted by organizer Leo van Vliet immediately after the race. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comAmstel Gold Race, 2017: Haas ...An exhausted and dejected Nathan Haas after his bravely fought fourth-place finish. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comAmstel Gold Race, 2017: The trophy ...Philippe Gilbert’s fourth race trophy sits at his feet atop the podium. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comAmstel Gold Race, 2017: The toast ...To the victors go the spoils as race winner Philippe Gilbert is joined by Michal Kwiatkowski and Michael Albasini in a celebratory swig of Amstel Gold’s finest. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com