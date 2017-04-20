Dubai puncher Grivko banned for 45 days

LIÈGE, Belgium (AFP) — Ukraine cyclist Andrei Grivko (Astana), who was kicked off the Tour of Dubai for punching a rival, was suspended for 45 days, May 1 to June 14, by the Disciplinary Commission of the International Cycling Union (UCI) on Thursday.

Grivko was disqualified in Dubai in February for punching race leader Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) who was left with blood pouring down his face.

The UCI didn’t give a reason for banning the 33-year-old Grivko who will be sidelined from May 1 to June 14.

Kittel took to Twitter immediately after the incident saying the Grivko’s action was a “shame” for the sport.

In a statement, the Astana team had qualified the gesture of his rider as “unsportsmanlike and unacceptable.” The Kazakh team has already presented its apologies to Kittel.