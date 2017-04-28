Chad Young not expected to recover from Gila crash

Chad Young is not expected to recover from injuries sustained in a crash at the Tour of the Gila, according to a statement from his Axeon Hagens Berman team late on Thursday.

The 21-year-old New Hampshire native crashed on a high-speed descent midway through the Gila’s final stage on Sunday and suffered a severe head injury. He was airlifted from New Mexico to a hospital in Tucson, Arizona, where he was upgraded to stable condition. His team announced that he was in critical condition on Tuesday.

Young is in his third year with the Axeon program and was racing his first Tour of the Gila. He was part of an early breakaway in the Gila’s queen stage and was continuing to push off the front along with teammate Edward Anderson, who also went down in the crash.

VeloNews extends its thoughts and prayers to Young’s family, friends, and team.