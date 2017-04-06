Boonen’s last ride: Custom Specialized Roubaix

Tom Boonen starts his 14th and final Paris-Roubaix this Sunday, hoping to close out an illustrious career with one last win on the cobbles. With four Roubaix titles to his name, a win on Sunday would push Boonen into a class of his own as the only rider to win Roubaix five times. Chasing this fairytale ending, Boonen will ride Specialized’s new Roubaix cobble bike with several custom features specifically developed for the king of cobbles.