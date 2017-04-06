Home » News » Boonen’s last ride: Custom Specialized Roubaix
Boonen’s last ride: Custom Specialized Roubaix
By
Kristen Legan Published
Apr. 6, 2017
Tom Boonen starts his 14th and final Paris-Roubaix this Sunday, hoping to close out
an illustrious career with one last win on the cobbles. With four Roubaix titles to his name, a win on Sunday would push Boonen into a class of his own as the only rider to win Roubaix five times. Chasing this fairytale ending, Boonen will ride Specialized’s new Roubaix cobble bike with several custom features specifically developed for the king of cobbles.
Boonen's Roubaix Boonen’s Specialized Roubaix gets several major changes to the company’s stock frame design. Boonen will run rim brakes, an adjusted Future Shock head tube suspension system, and what looks to be a shorter head tube. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.com Boonen's Roubaix Specialized’s Future Shock head tube suspension offers Boonen some relief over the harsh Roubaix cobbles. Boonen’s bike uses a different shock spring than what’s found on stock models, however, providing a more progressive shock absorption that will feel more natural on smooth pavement or when sprinting in the velodrome. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.com Boonen's Roubaix While stock Specialized Roubaix bikes are limited to disc brakes only, Boonen gets a custom rim brake model. He didn’t want to chance a slow wheel change during the race, so rim brakes it is. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.com Boonen's Roubaix Designed for disc brakes, the Roubaix frame doesn’t have a seat stay bridge for mounting a rim brake caliper. So, Specialized uses Shimano’s direct mount brakes, which also allow for bigger tires and extra clearance. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.com Boonen's Roubaix “Heroes get remembered, but legends never die”
Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.com Boonen's Roubaix Per the UCI regulation that states all rider equipment must be publicly available, Specialized says it will offer this rim brake model in limited quantities. Just don’t hold your breath for one. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.com Boonen's Roubaix Chain catcher nightmares: Boonen’s lost his chance at a Flanders victory last weekend when he jammed a chain between his frame and the chain catcher late in the race. Team mechanics jumped into action with a spare bike but that too suffered mechanical issues, leaving Boonen shaking his head in frustration on the side of the road. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.com Boonen's Roubaix Fast and furious: Boonen runs massive 53-44 tooth chainrings for Roubaix’s flat and fast course. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.com Boonen's Roubaix Boonen opts for an 11-28-tooth Dura-Ace cassette for a wider gear range. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.com Boonen's Roubaix Gold CeramicSpeed pulleys for the king of cobbles. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.com Boonen's Roubaix Roval CLX50 Rapide tubulars for Boonen’s last Roubaix. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.com Boonen's Roubaix Boonen swaps out his previous 30mm tire setup at Roubaix for 28mm S-Works Turbo “Hell of the North” tubular tires. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.com Boonen's Roubaix Long and low: 145mm FSA stem for an aggressive race position. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.com Boonen's Roubaix Boonen keeps things narrow with a 40cm FSA handlebar. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.com Boonen's Roubaix Dura-Ace Di2 drivetrain for Boonen. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.com Boonen's Roubaix Shimano Di2 sprint shifters peek through the bar tape, ready for Boonen’s sprint finish on the Roubaix velodrome. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.com Boonen's Roubaix Boonen will tackle the cobbles on Sunday atop Specialized’s Romin saddle. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.com Boonen's Roubaix A fifth and final win on Sunday would make Boonen the winningest rider in Roubaix history. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.com