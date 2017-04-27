Barguil breaks pelvis in Tour de Romandie crash

Tour de France hopeful Warren Barguil crashed out of Tour de Romandie Thursday, and later, his Sunweb team said the Frenchman broke his pelvis in the fall at the Swiss race.

Barguil, 25, is one of France’s top GC riders, having finished eighth overall at the 2014 Vuelta a España and eighth in this year’s Paris-Nice.

“Warren has a fracture of the left iliac crest. The fracture is only slightly displaced,” said team physician Anko Boelens. “As far we can judge now surgery will not be needed, but this will be rechecked after a few days.”

In his sixth season as a professional, Barguil was showing promise with a sixth-place finish at La Flèche Wallonne the week prior. In 2013, he won two stages at the Vuelta. His team said he will return to his home in France after a few more days in Switzerland. Sunweb did not say how the injury would affect Barguil’s race schedule or his goal of the Tour.

“As soon as pain permits Warren can start walking again, this is usually after one week,” Boelens added. “Riding on rollers is possible after approximately three weeks. From there on we will have to see when he is able to be competitive again.“