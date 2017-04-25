Home » Gallery » Tour de Romandie Gallery: Felline wins prologue
Tour de Romandie Gallery: Felline wins prologue
By
VeloNews.com Published
Apr. 25, 2017
Tour de Romandie 2017, prologue: Froome Chris Froome is testing his form at the Tour de Romandie. Sky’s Froome finished 29 seconds back in the 4.8-kilometer prologue. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Romandie 2017, prologue: Edmonson Australian Alexander Edmonson (Orica-Scott) rounded out the podium in third place. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Romandie 2017, prologue: Schachmann Maximilian Schachmann finished fourth, the highest-placed rider from Quick-Step Floors. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Romandie 2017, prologue: Campenaerts LottoNL-Jumbo’s Belgian TT champ Victor Campenaerts finished in fifth place, eight seconds back. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Romandie 2017, prologue: Porte Team BMC has both of its GC leaders Richie Porte and Tejay van Garderen at the Tour de Romandie. Porte finished the prologue 33 seconds back from the fastest time of the day. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Romandie 2017, prologue: Van Garderen Tejay van Garderen was one second slower that his teammate Richie Porte, despite a crash. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Romandie 2017, prologue: Felline Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo) won the Tour de Romandie prologue. After the prologue Felline dedicated his victory to two fellow riders who lost their lives in the past two weeks. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Romandie 2017, prologue: Jungels A week ago, Bob Jungels (Quick-Step) was off the front at La Fleche Wallone and carried that form to 13th place in the Tour de Romandie prologue. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Romandie 2017, prologue: Kiryienka Former time trial world champion Vasil Kiryienka (Sky) claimed seventh place in the prologue. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Romandie 2017, prologue: Le Bon FDJ’s Johan Le Bon finished ninth, 11 seconds back. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Romandie 2017, prologue: Dowsett Movistar’s Alex Dowsett was the last rider to go. Dowsett dealt with rainy conditions and was very cautious around corners but still slotted into second place just two seconds down from Felline. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Romandie 2017, prologue: Edmonson Best young rider Edmonson was awarded best young rider after the prologue. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Romandie 2017, prologue: Felline podium Felline leads the Tour de Romandie. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com