Scheldeprijs Gallery: Boonen’s farewell to Belgium

Scheldeprijs Gallery: Boonen's farewell to BelgiumBy VeloNews.com Published Apr. 5, 2017 Scheldeprijs 2017: Dank UMol, Belgium, Tom Boonen's hometown, was decorated with banners thanking Boonen for his incredible cycling career. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comScheldeprijs 2017: Boonen media scrumBoonen was the story of the day and the media was there to get it. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comScheldeprijs 2017: Boonen on stageTom Boonen was called on stage with his Quick-Step team and was honored by the fans prior to the roll-out from Mol. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comScheldeprijs 2017: BedanktThe Dutch way of saying thanks. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comScheldeprijs 2017: The breakawayThere was a seven-man break early in the race, but it wasn't going to last in a race like Scheldeprijs, which is a pure sprinters' race. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comScheldeprijs 2017: MerciGlobal cycling superstar Boonen was loved by fans all around the world. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comScheldeprijs 2017: NaesenOliver Naesen (Ag2r La Mondiale) has been a new face at the front during the 2017 spring classics. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comScheldeprijs 2017: Boonen fansThe break was caught 16 kilometers from the finish. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comScheldeprijs 2017: Out of the saddleMatti Breschel lost his saddle at one point in the race. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comScheldeprijs 2017: Quick-Step at the frontQuick-Step controlled the front late in the race. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comScheldeprijs 2017: Kittel billboardThe peloton rolled under a billboard with Marcel Kittel on it, reminding everyone who they need to beat. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comScheldeprijs 2017: Boonen drives the paceJust under 10 kilometers to go, Tom Boonen moved to the front, setting the tone for the finish. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comScheldeprijs 2017: Kittel sprintKittel made the victory look easy. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comScheldeprijs 2017: Kittel winsKittel took the sprint win with time to celebrate. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comScheldeprijs 2017: Quick-Step celebrationBig thanks were given to Boonen for his efforts on a successful day for Quick-Step. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comScheldeprijs 2017: Boonen saluteTom Boonen gave thanks back to his fans. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comScheldeprijs 2017: VictoryKittel wanted this one badly, and he got it. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comScheldeprijs 2017: PodiumMarcel Kittel finished ahead of Elia Viviani (Sky), and Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis). Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comScheldeprijs 2017: Five winsThat made five wins at Scheldeprijs for Kittel. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com