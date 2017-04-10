Home » Gallery » Roubaix Gallery: Van Avermaet’s first monument win Roubaix Gallery: Van Avermaet’s first monument winBy VeloNews.com Published Apr. 10, 2017 Paris - Roubaix 2017: PelotonParis-Roubaix was 257 kilometers from Compiegne to Roubaix with 55 kilometers of cobbles. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis - Roubaix 2017: TubularsThe wide tubulars were out for the rough cobbles of Roubaix. Specialized unveiled a new “Hell of the North” Turbo tubular. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis - Roubaix 2017: Custom graphicA custom Kangaroo graphic for Aussie and defending Paris-Roubaix champion Mathew Hayman. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis - Roubaix 2017: ArenbergAlexander Kristoff followed Greg Van Avermaet through Arenberg Forest. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis - Roubaix 2017: ArenbergMechanics were ready for the inevitable wheel change in the Arenberg. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis - Roubaix 2017: Sagan chasesPeter Sagan suffered two untimely flats and spent much of the second half of the race chasing back on. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis - Roubaix 2017: Oss SoloDaniel Oss dropped Jasper Stuyven and rode solo. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis - Roubaix 2017: Boonen faceSigns of thanks to Tom Boonen were all over the road. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis - Roubaix 2017: Oss worksAfter spending some time solo up the road, Oss was caught by the chase and provided brief support for Greg Van Avermaet. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis - Roubaix 2017: Sagan punctureAnother flat tire for Sagan. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis - Roubaix 2017: Sagan chaseTime to chase again. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis - Roubaix 2017: Sagan spectatorSagan swerved around a spectator while leading Zdenek Stybar and Boonen though one of the cobbled sectors. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis - Roubaix 2017: Sagan leadsPeter Sagan looked for Stybar to come past after leading through a cobbled sector. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis - Roubaix 2017: Van Avermaet attackVan Avermaet, attacked the cobbles leaving Stybar, Langeveld, and Stuyven in his dust. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis - Roubaix 2017: Van Avermaet attacksLangaveld covered an attack by Van Avermaet. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis - Roubaix 2017: Boonen chasesIn his final Paris-Roubaix, Boonen found himself in the second chase group and ended up finishing outside the top 10. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis - Roubaix 2017: Van Avermaet leadsVan Avermaet was the strongest in the front group and did much of the work to bring the trio to the velodrome. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis - Roubaix 2017: Boonen leadsJohn Degenkolb followed Tom Boonen though one of the corners late in the race. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis - Roubaix 2017: Van Avermaet wins RoubaixGreg Van Avermaet showed that strength and patience was the recipe for success at Roubaix. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis - Roubaix 2017: Van Avermaet wins RoubaixVan Avermaet exulted in victory as Stybar was frustrated with his second-place finish. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis - Roubaix 2017: BMC celebrationVan Avermaet and Oss had plenty to celebrate in the infield of the Roubaix velodrome. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis - Roubaix 2017: Boonen finishWith Quick-Step having strength in numbers but coming up empty-handed, disappointment showed on the face of Boonen at the finish. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis - Roubaix 2017: Van Avermaet podiumVan Avermaet Hoisted the cobble trophy of Roubaix. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com