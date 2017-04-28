Home » Gallery » Romandie Gallery: Viviani sprints to stage 3 win
Romandie Gallery: Viviani sprints to stage 3 win
Apr. 28, 2017
Tour de Romandie 2017, stage 3: Kung points leader Having won out of the break on stage 2, Stefan Kung was in the green points jersey for stage 3. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Romandie 2017, stage 3: Beppu leads Fumiyuki Beppu and the Trek-Segafredo team worked the front keeping the break in check and protecting the lead for Fabio Felline. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Romandie 2017, stage 3: Early breakaway A seven-man breakaway formed 12 kilometers into the race. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Romandie 2017, stage 3: Peloton The riders were treated to clear skies and dry roads on stage 3 of the Tour de Romandie. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Romandie 2017, stage 3: Bahrain-Merida at the front Bahrain-Merida contributed to the work, hoping to set up Sonny Colbrelli for the sprint in Payerne. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Romandie 2017, stage 3: De Gendt on the front Thomas De Gendt was busy in the break, grabbing mountains classification points to keep his teammate Sander Armee in the climber’s jersey. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Romandie 2017, stage 3: Jungels attack The original seven-man break was caught with 32 kilometers of racing left in the stage. Bob Jungels tried an attack with 25 kilometers to go. The Quick-Step rider was quickly brought back into the peloton. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Romandie 2017, stage 3: Dowsett attack Shortly after Jungels was brought back to the peloton, Movistar’s Alex Dowsett tried a solo attack. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Romandie 2017, stage 3: Dowsett solo Dowsett opened up a 30-second gap and held on until two kilometers to go. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Romandie 2017, stage 3: Sprint Michael Schwarzmann started the sprint early and opened up a sizable gap with Colbrelli and Viviani still waiting to give it full effort. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Romandie 2017, stage 3: Viviani wins Elia Viviani waited for the right moment and came through with the win on stage 3 of the Tour de Romandie. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com