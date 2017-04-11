Home » Gallery » Photo Essay » Roubaix Photo Essay: High-speed Hell of the North Roubaix Photo Essay: High-speed Hell of the NorthBy BrakeThrough Media Published Apr. 11, 2017 Photo Essay: 2017 Paris-RoubaixTom Boonen fans were out in force wishing a record fifth victory to the Belgian legend. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.comPhoto Essay: 2017 Paris-RoubaixA relaxed and smiling Greg Van Avermaet signed on at the start in Compiégne. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.comPhoto Essay: 2017 Paris-RoubaixTom Boonen signed on at the start in Compiegne for one last time. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.comPhoto Essay: 2017 Paris-RoubaixThe media scrum was massive as Tom Boonen tried to make his way to the start line for rider staging. Photo Essay: 2017 Paris-RoubaixDefending champion Mathew Hayman at the start in Compiegne. Photo Essay: 2017 Paris-RoubaixJohn Degenkolb, in his new Trek-Segafredo colors, took a moment to himself among the start line chaos. Photo Essay: 2017 Paris-RoubaixThe peloton rolled out of Compiegne for the start of the 2017 Paris-Roubaix. Photo Essay: 2017 Paris-RoubaixThe peloton left Compiegne under sunny skies and little to no wind. Photo Essay: 2017 Paris-RoubaixA saucisson in Troisville has become a long-standing tradition among all the photographers before the race hits the first cobbles of the day. Photo Essay: 2017 Paris-RoubaixDrinks and live race TV kept fans patient inside a local tavern in the village of Troisville. Photo Essay: 2017 Paris-RoubaixIt's a race dominated by Belgians but the race is French and they're proud of it. Photo Essay: 2017 Paris-RoubaixTom Boonen was positioned near the front on the first sector of cobbles at Troisvilles. Photo Essay: 2017 Paris-RoubaixThe big bunch was all together through sector 29 at Troisvilles. Photo Essay: 2017 Paris-RoubaixThe unmistakeable cloud of dust kicked up by the peloton signified the arrival of the race at sector 26 in Viesly to Briastre. Photo Essay: 2017 Paris-RoubaixThe tailwind conditions made for a fast race with the peloton flying over the cobbled sectors. Photo Essay: 2017 Paris-RoubaixThe fast pace and nervous energy led to multiple pile-ups in the early sectors. Photo Essay: 2017 Paris-RoubaixThe peloton formed three long lines along sector 23 from Verchain-Maugré to Quérénaing. Photo Essay: 2017 Paris-RoubaixOn sector 22 from Quérénaing to Maing, the peloton was in a sea of golden mustard blossoms. Photo Essay: 2017 Paris-RoubaixA classic sight is that of the mechanics holding spare wheels high for the riders along the route of Paris-Roubaix. Photo Essay: 2017 Paris-RoubaixWith flags waving, the main bunch hit the forest of Arenberg. Photo Essay: 2017 Paris-RoubaixMatteo Trentin led Peter Sagan out of the Trouée d'Arenberg in control of the race. Photo Essay: 2017 Paris-RoubaixJasper Stuyven and Daniel Oss escaped the bunch on sector 16 from Warlaing to Brillon. Photo Essay: 2017 Paris-RoubaixZdenek Stybar and Tom Boonen pursued the two escapees in Warlaing. Photo Essay: 2017 Paris-RoubaixPeter Sagan was the first through the early part of sector 15 at Tilloy to Sars-et-Rosières. Photo Essay: 2017 Paris-RoubaixTom Boonen and the remaining peloton chased the escapees onto sector 13 at Orchies. Photo Essay: 2017 Paris-RoubaixIt wouldn't be Paris-Roubaix without some Flemish flags and a couple of cow costumes. Photo Essay: 2017 Paris-RoubaixJasper Stuyven was showing his promise for the future with a ride that made the others take notice. Photo Essay: 2017 Paris-RoubaixTom Boonen was still in the mix at Mons-en-Pévèle. Photo Essay: 2017 Paris-RoubaixGreg Van Avermaet emerged at Pont-Thibaut to Ennevelin as the race neared the closing and pivotal sectors of the route. Photo Essay: 2017 Paris-RoubaixTom Boonen was among the favorites in sector 9 at Pont-Thibaut to Ennevelin. Photo Essay: 2017 Paris-RoubaixDaniel Oss was still in front at sector 7, forcing the other favorites to work. Photo Essay: 2017 Paris-RoubaixYoung Belgian talent Jasper Stuyven rode an aggressive race all day. Photo Essay: 2017 Paris-RoubaixSebastian Langeveld showed renewed form and confidence in this year's race. Photo Essay: 2017 Paris-RoubaixFans were out to wish Tom well and say goodbye. Photo Essay: 2017 Paris-RoubaixDust was the story of the day and an unseasonably dry streak before the race made conditions even more challenging. Photo Essay: 2017 Paris-RoubaixGreg Van Avermaet and Zdenek Stybar applied the pressure to the lead group in the Carrefour de l'Arbre. Photo Essay: 2017 Paris-RoubaixJohn Degenkolb held fast to Tom Boonen's wheel through the treacherous corner in the Carrefour de l'Arbre. Photo Essay: 2017 Paris-RoubaixPeter Sagan was in arrears at the Carrefour de l'Arbre after double punctures in previous sectors. Photo Essay: 2017 Paris-RoubaixDanny Van Den Bossche was out again as a regular fixture on the race circuit with his race-inspired accessories. Photo Essay: 2017 Paris-RoubaixZdenek Stybar and his breakaway group played cat-and-mouse with one full lap of racing remaining. Photo Essay: 2017 Paris-RoubaixTom Boonen had to settle for a bunch sprint with what was left of the peloton. Photo Essay: 2017 Paris-RoubaixMassive crowds were out for the finale in the historic Roubaix velodrome. Photo Essay: 2017 Paris-RoubaixGreg Van Avermaet and Zdenek Stybar sprinted it out for victory in the Roubaix velodrome. Photo Essay: 2017 Paris-RoubaixGreg Van Avermaet took his first monument win at the 2017 Paris-Roubaix. Photo Essay: 2017 Paris-RoubaixThe main field contested the sprint for sixth place with Tom Boonen quietly rolling across the line in 13th place. Photo Essay: 2017 Paris-RoubaixGreg Van Averamet continued his amazing spring campaign with a brilliant victory over Zdenek Stybar and Sebastian Langeveld in Roubaix. Photo Essay: 2017 Paris-RoubaixThe dynamic duo of Van Avermaet and Oss celebrated the biggest win of the year thus far for BMC. Photo Essay: 2017 Paris-RoubaixThe Lotto-Soudal boys had nothing left in the tank in Roubaix. Photo Essay: 2017 Paris-RoubaixLast year's winner Mathew Hayman reflected on his day in the dust. Photo Essay: 2017 Paris-RoubaixNils Politt showed the strains and toll of 257 kilometers in the hot, dry, and dusty roads of northern France. Photo Essay: 2017 Paris-RoubaixDylan Van Baarle spoke with Dutch media after the finish. Photo Essay: 2017 Paris-RoubaixBernhard Eisel grimaced as his whole body screamed out in the velodrome of Roubaix. Photo Essay: 2017 Paris-RoubaixLuka Mezgec showed what nearly six hours on the bike mixed with cobblestones will do to your hands. Photo Essay: 2017 Paris-RoubaixThe podium of the 2017 Paris-Roubaix. Photo Essay: 2017 Paris-RoubaixGreg Van Avermaet took home the biggest cobble as the winner of the 2017 Paris-Roubaix.