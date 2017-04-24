Photo Essay: Remembering Michele Scarponi

We've updated our policy regarding how we treat and protect data that is collected and used from our websites. This site also uses cookies which are necessary to its functioning and required to achieve the purposes illustrated in the policy. By using this site you agree to our use of cookies. Please read our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy anytime for more information and your related choices.
In 2011, I photographed Tirreno-Adriatico in Italy. On stage 6, the race went through Filottrano, Michele Scarponi’s hometown. As I was passing thorough Filottrano on the way to the finish in Macerata, I couldn’t help but notice how popular Scarponi was. I stopped to check out the town and take some photographs. There were signs and banners for him all over town, but there were very few people out and about. As it turns out, they were all at the finish 25 kilometers away in Macerata awaiting the arrival of their hometown hero. The circuit through Macerata took the riders up and down 20 percent grades — it’s no wonder Scarponi was such a great climber. He finished third that day, but you would have thought he was the winner by the amount of avid support that was present at the podium presentation.