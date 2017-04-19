Home » Gallery » Photo Essay: Chloe Dygert Owen dominates track finale Photo Essay: Chloe Dygert Owen dominates track finaleBy bkaminski Published Apr. 19, 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Cup:With only three riders left in the last 8 laps, Dygert Owen, Kelly Catlin, and Jennifer Valente were still able to win the women’s team pursuit. The LA World Cup was the only opportunity for the US team to wear their World Championship jerseys in front of an american crowd, after winning last year in London. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comUCI Track Cycling World CupDygert Owen got focused for her final in the individual pursuit at the LA Track World Cup, alongside coach Chris Daggs. Photo: Casey B. Riding in her first competitive individual pursuit at the World Cup level, Chloe Dygert Owen turned in the fastest time on the world cup circuit in 2017, and won the gold medal in Los Angeles. UCI Track Cycling World Cup: Celebration with parentsDygert Owen celebrated her first win at the World Cup with her parents. The LA World Cup in February 2017 was her parents first opportunity to see Chloe race at the World Cup level. UCI Track Cycling World Cup: Dygert on cameraAfter winning the individual pursuit at the Los Angeles World Cup in February, Dygert Owen mugged for the camera. It was a big change from her wins at the Road World Championships in Richmond in 2015. After winning the junior road and time trial events, Chloe looked a bit stunned on the podium, perfectly understandable for an 18 year old not used to the attention from the press. 2017 UCI Track World Championships, Day 2: Qualifying roundsThe US Team qualified for the gold medal ride in the women's team pursuit at the Hong Kong Track world championships, setting a time of 4:18.716 in round one. 2017 UCI Track World Championships, Day 2: Team pursuitIn the team pursuit final, the US team was behind by almost half a second, with less than a kilometer to go to the finish. Virtually everyone in the sold out arena believed the Australian squad would win. Dygert Owen pulled for three full laps, making up an incredible .8 seconds on the final lap to win the final over the Australian team by .4 seconds. 2017 UCI Track World Championships, Day 2: Team PursuitThe US team pursuit squad of Chloe Dygert Owen, Jennifer Valente, Kelly Catlin and Kim Geist celebrated with the American flag, moments after defeating the Australian squad in a miracle finish. 2017 UCI Track World Championships, Day 2: World champsThe US team pursuit women relax on the podium with their gold medals and rainbow jerseys for a second year in a row. Left to right, Kelly Catlin, Chloe Dygert Owen, Kim Geist and Jennifer Valente. 2017 UCI Track World Championships, Day 4, Session 1: Qualifying roundIn the qualifying round of the women's individual pursuit, Chloe Dygert Owen came within .7 seconds of breaking the world record, finishing in 3.22.920. The record was set at altitude in Aguascaliente, Mexico by Sarah Hammer in 2010 . Riding at sea level, Dygert's ride is even more impressive. 2017 UCI Track World Championships, Day 1: Warm-upChloe Dygert Owen warmed up in the team cabin at the Hong Kong velodrome. Dygert used kinesiology tape to treat some issues in the lower back, which didn't seem to interfere with her medal winning performances. 2017 UCI Track World Championships, Day 4, session 2: Individual pursuitPutting in a totally dominating performance, Dygert Owen won the final in the women's individual pursuit by a huge 7 seconds, defeating Rebecca Wiasak of Australia. 2017 UCI Track World Championships, Day 4, session 2: Chloe DygertGolden girl Chloe Dygert Owen, was delighted with her second gold medal at the 2017 UCI Track World Championships in Hong Kong. After leading the US team pursuit squad to gold, she followed up with a dominating performance in the individual pursuit, almost breaking the world record in qualifying. She also won the gold medal ride, winning by over seven seconds, in 3:24.641. 2017 UCI Track World Championships, Day 4, session 2: World championDygert Owen won both world championships riding the left side drive pursuit bike developed by Felt for the 2016 Olympics. 2017 UCI Track World Championships, Day 4, session 2: Dygert celebrates with HammerSarah Hammer was trackside to congratulate her protege on her first world championship. Hammer is the world record holder in the women's pursuit, and 5 time world champion. They rode together at the London Track Worlds in 2016, where they won the United States first women's team pursuit. Hammer has worked with Chloe for some time, and they share many of the same qualities of hard work and dedication, and the ability to suffer greatly. 2017 UCI Track World Championships, Day 4, session 2: PodiumKelly Catlin of the US joined Dygert on the women's individual pursuit podium. It was Catlin's first individual pursuit at worlds, and shows the strength of the program. Dygert Owen beat Rebecca Wasak of Australia by 7 seconds in the final. 2017 UCI Track World Championships, Day 2: MechanicChloe showed off her awards for the gold medal, a Tissot watch and the dragon mascot of the championships, with her trusted mechanic, Victor Bonnin. 2017 UCI Track World Championships, Day 2: AutographsChloe Dygert Owen signed rainbow jerseys for the UCI after the team pursuit podium. Chloe is getting quite a collection herself, as she now has 5 rainbow jerseys, at the ripe old age of 20. Junior road and time trial champions at Richmond, Team pursuit in London in 2016, and now both team and individual pursuit champion in Hong Kong in 2017. 