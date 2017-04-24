Home » Gallery » Liège gallery: Valverde wins fourth title on somber day
Liège gallery: Valverde wins fourth title on somber day
Apr. 24, 2017
Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2017: Astana Prior to the start of Liège, riders paid tribute to Astana rider Michele Scarponi, killed Saturday by a car driver while riding. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2017: Fuglsang Jakob Fuglsang, like his teammates and many others, wore a black armband, mourning the loss of Scarponi. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2017: Cannondale Cannondale-Drapac’s Davide Formolo wore a black armband for his fellow Italian Scarponi. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2017: Breakaway Eritrean Mekseb Debesay (Dimension Data) rode at the front of the early breakaway. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2017: Houffalize The peloton rode up the iconic narrow streets of Houffalize, Belgium. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2017: Landscape The Ardennes countryside is always breathtaking in the spring. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2017: Henao Sky’s Sergio Henao went on the attack late in the race. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2017: Formolo Formolo was the last man to go off the front before the finale in Ans, Belgium, but he too would be caught before the finish. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2017: Peloton A peloton of top favorites came into the final kilometer together. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2017: Martin attack Dan Martin (Quick-Step) a former Liège winner, was first to attack. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2017: Valverde Movistar’s Alejandro Valverde put in a massive effort to bridge up to Martin. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2017: Valverde rides clear Then, Valverde opened up his fearsome sprint finish. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2017: Valverde wins Martin had no reply to Valverde’s turn of speed and the Spaniard won the race handily. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2017: Valverde post-race Valverde was overcome with emotion at the Liège finish in Ans. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2017: Martin finish Martin had to settle for a runner-up result. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2017: Emotions Valverde and Enrico Gasparotto (Bahrain-Merida) embraced after a difficult, emotional day. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2017: Four titles Valverde has won Liège four times, one victory shy of the record held by Eddy Merckx. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2017: Van Avermaet Much was made of Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet’s decision to race Liège after his win at Paris-Roubaix, but he could only manage an 11th-place result in the sprint. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com