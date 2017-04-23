Home » Gallery » Gila Gallery: Rally goes two-for two in Silver City Gila Gallery: Rally goes two-for two in Silver CityBy Casey B. Gibson Published Apr. 23, 2017 Tour of the Gila 2017, stage 4The women’s field passed the Silver City mural in downtown. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comTour of the Gila 2017, stage 4Race leader Tayler Wiles lined up ready to race at the start of the women’s criterium. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comTour of the Gila 2017, stage 4Lex Albrecht attacked for Tibco early in the race, but the peloton stayed together for most of the race. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comTour of the Gila 2017, stage 4Race winner Emma White took a corner early in the race. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comTour of the Gila 2017, stage 4The UHC women’s team looked to be controlling the field with two laps to go, but Rally’s Emma White was poised to take the sprint. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comTour of the Gila 2017, stage 4White attacked up the left side of the road to surprise the field and win by three bike lengths. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comTour of the Gila 2017, stage 4White surprised the field to win the sprint in downtown Silver City by three bike lengths. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comTour of the Gila 2017, stage 4The women’s podium of Leah Thomas in first, Tayler Wiles in second, and Julie Emmerman in third. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comTour of the Gila 2017, stage 4Danny Pate spent most of the race on the front for Rally, using his WorldTour experience to keep control. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comTour of the Gila 2017, stage 4Greg Henderson was out in a solo break for most of the men’s crit, but couldn’t draw anyone out to ride with him. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comTour of the Gila 2017, stage 4The men’s peloton streamed down the descent on the backside of the course. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comTour of the Gila 2017, stage 4With two laps to go, the peloton strung out at the finish line. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comTour of the Gila 2017, stage 4Rally riders massed on the front to limit attacks until the last few laps. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comTour of the Gila 2017, stage 4Eric Young wound up his sprint from the center of the pack to take the win. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comTour of the Gila 2017, stage 4Travis McCabe had the sprinter’s green jersey going into the criterium, but lost it after another second place to Eric Young. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comTour of the Gila 2017, stage 4Race leader Evan Huffman was well-protected throughout the race by his Rally teammates. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comTour of the Gila 2017, stage 4Young continued his Rally team’s domination, winning his second sprint finish of the week, and second of the day after White’s win in the women’s crit. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comTour of the Gila 2017, stage 4The men’s podium of Young in first, McCabe second, and 19-year-old Jose Rodriguez Victoria in third. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com