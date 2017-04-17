Home » Gallery » Gallery: Van der Breggen strikes gold at Amstel Gallery: Van der Breggen strikes gold at AmstelBy VeloNews.com Published Apr. 17, 2017 Women's Amstel Gold Race 2017: PelotonThe Women’s WorldTour took on the tough, steep climbs of the Netherlands in the 121km Amstel Gold Race. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comWomen's Amstel Gold Race 2017: BlaakChantal Blaak led the way, followed by Boels-Dolmans teammate and U.S. national champion Megan Guarnier. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comWomen's Amstel Gold Race 2017: VosFormer world champion Marianne Vos was not a factor on Sunday, but her WM3 teammate Katarzyna Niewiadoma was third. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comWomen's Amstel Gold Race 2017: CaubergThe women’s race finished atop the famous Cauberg climb. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comWomen's Amstel Gold Race 2017: Orica-ScottOrica-Scott’s Sarah Roy took her turn at the front of the peloton. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comWomen's Amstel Gold Race 2017: WindmillThe peloton was treated to some classic Dutch scenery. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comWomen's Amstel Gold Race 2017: ScenicIn addition to hilly terrain, windy weather made for aggressive racing in this first edition of the women’s Amstel Gold Race. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comWomen's Amstel Gold Race 2017: Longo BorghiniElisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle-High5) went on the attack on the final circuit with Niewiadoma and Lizzie Diegnan (Boels-Dolmans). Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comWomen's Amstel Gold Race 2017: PietersAmy Pieters tested the peloton with an attack. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comWomen's Amstel Gold Race 2017: Van der Breggen attackBut ultimately, it was Pieters’s Boels-Dolmans teammate Anna van der Breggen who made the attack stick, soloing away from the break, where her teammate Deignan was patrolling the front.. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comWomen's Amstel Gold Race 2017: Van der Breggen soloEuropean and Olympic champion van der Breggen rode home alone to victory. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comWomen's Amstel Gold Race 2017: Van der Breggen winsAmstel Gold Race was van der Breggen’s first win of 2017. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comWomen's Amstel Gold Race 2017: DeignanTo make the victory even sweeter for Boels-Dolmans, Deignan sprinted to second place behind. Amazingly, Niewiadoma and Annemiek van Vleuten finished in a dead heat and shared third place in the results. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comWomen's Amstel Gold Race 2017: RiveraDespite finishing sixth, about one minute behind, American Coryn Rivera kept her lead in the Women’s WorldTour points standings. She fought her way into the final move, but couldn’t respond to accelerations on the finish up the Cauberg. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com