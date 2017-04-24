Home » Gallery » Gallery: Tour of the Gila 2017, stage 5 Gallery: Tour of the Gila 2017, stage 5By Casey B. Gibson Published Apr. 24, 2017 Stage 5, Gila Monster, Tour of the Gila 2017UHC and Rally led the peloton through the Gila forest. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 5, Gila Monster, Tour of the Gila 2017Chad Young of Axeon led the break early. He was later hurt in a serious crash and had to be airlifted to a hospital. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 5, Gila Monster, Tour of the Gila 2017Eric Young put his green sprinter’s jersey to work at the front of the peloton, chasing the break for the Rally squad. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 5, Gila Monster, Tour of the Gila 2017Efren Santos Moreno and James Piccolo worked well together, stretching their lead to almost three minutes. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 5, Gila Monster, Tour of the Gila 2017Efren Santos Moreno rode alone after losing his breakaway companion to a flat. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 5, Gila Monster, Tour of the Gila 2017The peloton was strung out on the climb out of the Gila River valley and Cliff Dwellings. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 5, Gila Monster, Tour of the Gila 2017Sepp Kuss showed off his strength as he pulled on the front for the majority of the big climb. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 5, Gila Monster, Tour of the Gila 2017Rob Britton led Huffman up the punishing Gila Monster climb. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 5, Gila Monster, Tour of the Gila 2017Mannion and the UHC team tried to push the pace up the climb. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 5, Gila Monster, Tour of the Gila 2017Jonny Clarke led the front group through the no passing zone on the Gila Monster climb. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 5, Gila Monster, Tour of the Gila 2017Gavin Mannion attacked the leaders with 25km to go, but he was quickly brought back by Rally. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 5, Gila Monster, Tour of the Gila 2017With the final selection down to eight riders, Rally rode tempo on the front. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 5, Gila Monster, Tour of the Gila 2017Evan Huffman could not believe he survived the last day and won the overall title. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 5, Gila Monster, Tour of the Gila 2017Men’s GC winner Evan Huffman finished off a very strong week for Rally Cycling. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 5, Gila Monster, Tour of the Gila 2017Tayler Wiles celebrated her overall GC win in front of family and friends. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 5, Gila Monster, Tour of the Gila 2017Rally dominated all week, winning four stages and both the individual and team GC. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com