Gallery: Tour of the Gila 2017, stage 2
By
VeloNews.com Published
Apr. 21, 2017
Tour of the Gila 2017, stage 2: UHC Race leader Katie Hall and Ruth Winder kept the pace high in the peloton on the way back to Silver City. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Tour of the Gila 2017, stage 2: Breakaway Lindsey Bayer and Taylor Wiles rode together in the important and final break of the day, and were later joined by Lex Albrecht. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Tour of the Gila 2017, stage 2: Wiles Wiles cranks out the watts on the front of the break with 5 km to go. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Tour of the Gila 2017, stage 2: Albrecht gets the win Lex Albrecht nipped Taylor Wiles at the finish line out of the three woman break. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Tour of the Gila 2017, stage 2:Albrecht gets the win Lex Albrecht celebrated her stage 2 win, her first at the Tour of the Gila. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Tour of the Gila 2017, stage 2: Team meeting Director Rachel Heal reviews the race with the team after Stage 2. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Tour of the Gila 2017, stage 2: Wiles Teammates and staff console Taylor Wiles after the finish. She narrowly missed out on the win after a big effort in the break. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Tour of the Gila 2017, stage 2: Pate on the front Danny Pate kept a steady tempo at the front of the peloton for Rally.
Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Tour of the Gila 2017, stage 2: Mancebo Former Gila winner Francisco Mancebo has returned to racing in the US for the Canyon Bicycles team, and immediately showed his attacking style. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Tour of the Gila 2017, stage 2: Dal-Cin Dal-Cin stayed calm and well protected by the Rally squad. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Tour of the Gila 2017, stage 2: Breakaway Michael Rice of Axeon and Lachlan Norris of United Health Care launched the first break of the day, and would stay out for almost 50 miles. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Tour of the Gila 2017, stage 2: Peloton Jelly Belly and Rally shared the work at the front of the peloton. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Tour of the Gila 2017, stage 2: Norris solo Lachlan Norris drove the longest break of the day, and carried on alone after his companions dropped back to the peloton. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Tour of the Gila 2017, stage 2: Peloton Rally put Sepp Kuss on the front for the team as they brought the break back, setting up Eric Young for the win. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Tour of the Gila 2017, stage 2: Prado attack Axeon’s Manuel Navaez Prado launched a late attack on the stage, but was immediately brought back to the field. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Tour of the Gila 2017, stage 2: Peloton The peloton climbs out of the beautiful Gila forest on the way back to Silver City. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Tour of the Gila 2017, stage 2: Final sprint Eric Young makes a final push to take the win from Travis McCabe at the line. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Tour of the Gila 2017, stage 2: Young gets the win Eric Young takes the Stage 2 win over Travis McCabe with a bike throw at the line. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Tour of the Gila 2017, stage 2: Young Eric Young is quite happy with his sprint win in Stage 2, his second win in stage 2 in three years. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Tour of the Gila 2017, stage 2: Podium Men’s stage 2 podium with Eric Young in first, Travis McCabe in second, and Joe Aguirre Infante, of Paraguay in third. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Tour of the Gila 2017, stage 2: Dal-Cin podium Matteo Dal-Cin towered over the podium girls as he showed off his leader’s jersey on the podium. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com