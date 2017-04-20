Home » Gallery » Gallery: Tour of the Gila 2017, stage 1
Gallery: Tour of the Gila 2017, stage 1
Apr. 20, 2017
Tour of the Gila 2017, stage 1: Peloton The women’s peloton descended a remote stretch of road on the 110 kilometer stage finishing at Whitewater Mesa. Photo: Mitchell Clinton Photography Tour of the Gila 2017, stage 1: Peloton The peloton rode into a headwind for most of the day. Photo: Mitchell Clinton Photography Tour of the Gila 2017, stage 1: Hall in the bunch Katie Hall sat in the group waiting for the final kicker to the line. Photo: Mitchell Clinton Photography Tour of the Gila 2017, stage 1: UHC at the front The women’s Team UHC executed their plan of attack by controlling the pace throughout the day and having strength in numbers on the final climb. Photo: Mitchell Clinton Photography Tour of the Gila 2017, stage 1: Emmerman Julie Emmerman riding for the Amy D Foundation finished ninth on the stage. Photo: Mitchell Clinton Photography Tour of the Gila 2017, stage 1: Peloton The women’s peloton went over the Continental Divide on stage 1. Photo: Mitchell Clinton Photography Tour of the Gila 2017, stage 1: Bergen Sara Bergen rounded out the podium in third place on the stage. Photo: Mitchell Clinton Photography Tour of the Gila 2017, stage 1: 200 meters to go Katie Hall launched her winning move with 20 meters to go. Photo: Mitchell Clinton Photography Tour of the Gila 2017, stage 1: Hall victory Hall took the stage win at Whitewater Mesa. Photo: Mitchell Clinton Photography Tour of the Gila 2017, stage 1: UHC podium The UHC women had a collection of leader’s jerseys after the stage. Photo: Mitchell Clinton Photography Tour of the Gila 2017, stage 1: Women's podium Katie Hall and Ruth Winder went 1-2 for UHC and Sara Bergen claimed third place. Photo: Mitchell Clinton Photography Tour of the Gila 2017, stage 1: Peloton On stage 1 of The Tour of the Gila the men raced for 143 kilometers and finished at Whitewater Mesa. The traditional Mogollon climb finish was not used due to bad road conditions. Photo: Mitchell Clinton Photography Tour of the Gila 2017, stage 1: Peloton The men’s peloton was happy to ride temp and keep the three man break in check. Photo: Mitchell Clinton Photography Tour of the Gila 2017, stage 1: Rally at the front When it was time to bring back the break Team Rally worked the front of the race. Photo: Mitchell Clinton Photography Tour of the Gila 2017, stage 1: Dal-Cin victory Matteo Dal-Cin attacked over a climb with 2 kilometers to go and held onto his advantage to take the stage. Photo: Mitchell Clinton Photography Tour of the Gila 2017, stage 1: Sorint for second Daniel Jaramillo jumped out of a bunch to take the sprint for second place. Photo: Mitchell Clinton Photography Tour of the Gila 2017, stage 1: Blevins best young rider Christopher Blevins earned the Best young rider jersey on stage 1. Photo: Mitchell Clinton Photography Tour of the Gila 2017, stage 1: Men's podium Matteo Dal-Cin stood atop the top step of the podium with Daniel Jaramillo taking second and Colin Joyce in third. Photo: Mitchell Clinton Photography Tour of the Gila 2017, stage 1: Dal-Cin leads Gila Matteo Dal-Cin pulled on the leader’s jersey after stage 1. Photo: Mitchell Clinton Photography