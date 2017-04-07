Home » Gallery » Gallery: Top teams pre-ride Paris-Roubaix Gallery: Top teams pre-ride Paris-RoubaixBy VeloNews.com Published Apr. 7, 2017 Paris-Roubaix training 2017: Sagan brothersJuraj and Peter Sagan got to spend some time in the Arenberg getting a feel for the cobbles and dialing in their bike set-ups. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Roubaix training 2017: Topsport VlaanderenBelgian professional development team Topsport Vlaanderen was out to pre-ride the course. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Roubaix training 2017: BoomFormer cyclocross world champion Lars Boom will be one of the riders to watch from the LottoNL-Jumbo team. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Roubaix training 2017: Trek-SegafredoAfter missing Roubaix in 2016 due to injury, John Degenkolb returns to the cobbles riding for Trek-Segafredo. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Roubaix training 2017: Cannondale-DrapacThe Cannondale-Drapac team suffered some big losses last week when Sep Vanmarcke and Taylor Phinney were injured in separate crashes at the Tour of Flanders. The Cannondale squad will be riding for Dylan Van Baarle. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Roubaix training 2017: Hayman on the crown2016 Paris-Roubaix winner Mathew Hayman will be back to defend his title. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Roubaix training 2017: Pressure to performEdward Theuns and Jasper Stuyven checked their tire pressure before heading out for a pre-ride. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Roubaix training 2017: Specialized RoubaixSagan was training on his new Specialized Roubaix which features front suspension at the steerer tube. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Roubaix training 2017: Sagan corneringSagan used an unorthodox hand position while taking some of the corners during training. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Roubaix training 2017: Sagan corneringHis right hand was feathering the rear brake from the hood, while he kept his left hand on the top. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Roubaix training 2017: Hayman corneringHayman likes to ride in the drops. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Roubaix training 2017: Dege badgeDegenkolb will be on the Trek Domane, which has vibration damping pivots at the seat tube/tube top tube junction for rear damping, and at the steerer tube for the front. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Roubaix training 2017: Brake set-upDegenkolb has a single Paul Components top-mounted brake lever for an extra braking option on Roubaix’s rough terrain. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Roubaix training 2017: Bodnar leads SaganMaciej Bodnar practiced leading Peter Sagan through the Arenberg. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Roubaix training 2017: Hayman pre-rideHayman overcooked a turn in training but kept it upright. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Roubaix training 2017: Boonen facesThere will be many Tom Boonen faces lining the cobbled sectors of Roubaix. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Roubaix training 2017: Boonen fansFans came out early to watch Boonen and his Quick-Step team preview the route. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Roubaix training 2017: Terpstra crashZdenek Stybar came to grief on a sweeping cobbled corner. With dry weather, the stones are covered by a sketchy layer of dust. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Roubaix training 2017: CrashStybar collected himself after a crash. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Roubaix training 2017: TerpstraQuick-Step team staff checked out Stybar after his fall. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Roubaix training 2017: VelodromeThe Quick-Step team rode the velodrome, getting a feel for the banking. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com