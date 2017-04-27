Home » Gallery » Gallery: Romandie rain persists, as does Kung in stage 2 Gallery: Romandie rain persists, as does Kung in stage 2By VeloNews.com Published Apr. 27, 2017 Tour de Romandie 2017, stage 2: Quick-Step busMaximiliano Richeze stepped off The Quick-Step team bus wondering if there was going to be a race, considering the winter-like conditions. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour de Romandie 2017, stage 2: Van der SandeTosh van der Sande tried to stay warm. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour de Romandie 2017, stage 2: Sign-inMartin Velits and other riders went to sign-in prior to the start of stage 2. Normally riders roll up to sign-in wearing kits, ready to race, but the weather was not cooperating. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour de Romandie 2017, stage 2: Lotto-Soudal busThomas De Gendt went to sign-in on stage 2 of the Tour de Romandie. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour de Romandie 2017, stage 2: PelotonSnow was sticking to the grass and trees but was melting when it hit the road, leaving it wet and slippery. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour de Romandie 2017, stage 2: Four-man breakFour riders got into the break on stage 2. With BMC’s Stefan Kung taking the stage win out of the break in a sprint against Andrei Grivko. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour de Romandie 2017, stage 2: Rain gearRiders covered up for a cold, wet day on the road. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour de Romandie 2017, stage 2: BeppuFumiyuki Beppu (Trek-Segafredo) led the peloton working to protect the Fabio Felline. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour de Romandie 2017, stage 2: Armee leadsLotto-Soudal’s Sander Armee led the break. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour de Romandie 2017, stage 2: BoswellIan Boswell (Team Sky) is using Tour de Romandie as a tune up for The Amgen Tour of California. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour de Romandie 2017, stage 2: PorteRichie Porte (BMC) and the rest of the peloton was not too motivated to chase. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour de Romandie 2017, stage 2: FellineFabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo) spent another day in the leader’s jersey at the Tour de Romandie. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour de Romandie 2017, stage 2: LobatoJuan Jose Lobato and the LottoNL-Jumbo squad came to the front late in the stage. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour de Romandie 2017, stage 2: Two-up sprintKung took the sprint ahead of Astana’s Andriy Grivko to win stage 2 of the Tour de Romandie. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com