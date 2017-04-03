Home » Gallery » Gallery: Rivera makes history with Flanders win Gallery: Rivera makes history with Flanders winBy VeloNews.com Published Apr. 3, 2017 Women's Tour of Flanders 2017: PelotonThe women’s peloton was treated to perfect weather in the 153.2km race around Oudenaarde, Belgium. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comWomen's Tour of Flanders 2017: BoelsBoels-Dolmans tried to control the peloton with Amy Pieters, Chantal Blaak, and Amalie Dideriksen on the front. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comWomen's Tour of Flanders 2017: Early breakThree riders made the early breakaway: Katia Ragusa, Polona Batagelj, and Esra Tromp. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comWomen's Tour of Flanders 2017: MuurThe women were treated to the festive atmosphere on the famous Muur van Geraardsbergen climb as Amalie Dideriksen showed off her world champion’s rainbow jersey. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comWomen's Tour of Flanders 2017: Van der Breggen attacksEuropean champion Anna van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans) initiated a dangerous breakaway late in the race. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comWomen's Tour of Flanders 2017: Final move formsVan der Breggen was quickly joined by WorldTour leader and former Flanders winner Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle-High5). Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comWomen's Tour of Flanders 2017: BreakawayThe four-woman break had a significant gap going into the final climbs of Flanders. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comWomen's Tour of Flanders 2017: BorghiniLongo Borghini drove the breakaway’s pace on the Paterberg, the final climb of the day. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comWomen's Tour of Flanders 2017: Van Dijk chasesEllen van Dijk chased up the Oude Kwaremont, working hard to keep her teammate Coryn Rivera in contention for the final sprint. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comWomen's Tour of Flanders 2017: Rivera PaterbergRivera, tucked into the peloton, rode up the Paterberg, saving her matches for the final sprint. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comWomen's Tour of Flanders 2017: Final sprintWith the breakaway caught in the final kilometers of racing, a large group came to the line and sprinted for the win. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comWomen's Tour of Flanders 2017: Rivera winsRivera started her sprint early but held off Blaak to become the first American to win Tour of Flanders. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comWomen's Tour of Flanders 2017: Rivera celebratesRivera celebrated an emotional win with van Dijk, who was an essential teammate on Sunday. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comWomen's Tour of Flanders 2017: Rivera and GilbertRivera was joined on the podium by Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step), winner of the men’s race. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comWomen's Tour of Flanders 2017: Rivera leads WorldTourWith her second win of the series, Rivera now leads the Women’s WorldTour. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com