Gallery: La Flèche Wallonne 2017
By
VeloNews.com Published
Apr. 19, 2017
La Fleche Wallonne 2017: Kwiatkowski After winning Amstel Gold race, Michal Kwiatkowski was a favorite heading into La Fleche Wallonne. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com La Fleche Wallonne 2017: Rodriguez 2012 winner Joaquim Rodriguez was at the start showing support for Enrico Gasparotto. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com La Fleche Wallonne 2017: Sanchez injury Samuel Sanchez’s hand was bandaged from an injury suffered earlier in the season at Tour of the Basque Country. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com La Fleche Wallonne 2017: Peloton The peloton rolled past some interesting roadside artwork. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com La Fleche Wallonne 2017: Breakaway Fabien Doubey led the six-man break. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com La Fleche Wallonne 2017: Peloton Weather conditions looked perfect for a day of racing at La Fleche Wallonne. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com La Fleche Wallonne 2017: Mur de Huy The race went over the Mur de Huy three times. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com La Fleche Wallonne 2017: Jungles solo Bob Jungles was solo off the front during the final lead-up to the Mur de Huy. He was ahead by about one minute but was caught by the chasers at the base of the climb. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com La Fleche Wallonne 2017: Valverde sprint When it was time to go, Alejandro Valverde made his winning effort look easy. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com La Fleche Wallonne 2017: Valverde wins Fleche Valverde gapped the bunch to finish comfortably ahead of Dan Martin and Dylan Teuns. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com La Fleche Wallonne 2017: Five for Valverde Valverde grabbed his fifth victory at La Fleche Wallonne. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com La Fleche Wallonne 2017: Albasini Michael Albasini was well positioned on the Mur de Huy and crossed the line in fifth place. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com La Fleche Wallonne 2017: Podium Valverde was joined by Flèche Wallonne Féminine winner Anna van der Breggen for the podium presentation. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com