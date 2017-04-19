Home » Gallery » Gallery: Flèche Wallonne Féminine 2017
Apr. 19, 2017
Flèche Wallonne Féminine 2017: Peloton Flèche Wallonne Féminine was 120 kilometers, starting in Huy and finishing atop Mur de Huy. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Flèche Wallonne Féminine 2017: Early breakaway Katia Ragusa led one of the early breakaways. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Flèche Wallonne Féminine 2017: Moonen solo Puck Moonen tried a solo flyer. Boels-Dolmans rode at the front of the peloton throughout the day to cover the early attacks. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Flèche Wallonne Féminine 2017: Niewiadoma attack Katarzyna Niewiadoma got the action going with an attack with 5km to go. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Flèche Wallonne Féminine 2017: Deignan leads Niewiadoma was joined by Lizzie Deignan and Anna van der Breggen. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Flèche Wallonne Féminine 2017: Deignan attack Teammates Deignan and van der Breggen made things difficult for Niewiadoma in the three-person breakaway. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Flèche Wallonne Féminine 2017: van der Breggen solo Anna van der Breggen launched her winning attack leading up to the Mur de Huy. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Flèche Wallonne Féminine 2017: van der Breggen wins Van der Breggen crossed the line with a 16-second advantage. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Flèche Wallonne Féminine 2017: Three in a row Van der Breggen has won three in a row at Fleche Wallonne. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Flèche Wallonne Féminine 2017: Deignan second Deignan crossed the line in second place. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Flèche Wallonne Féminine 2017: Rivera leads World Tour American Coryn Rivera finished seventh, claiming enough points to hold onto her lead in the Women’s WorldTour points competition. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com