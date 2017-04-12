Home » Gallery » Gallery: Colbrelli conquers Brabantse Pijl’s explosive finish Gallery: Colbrelli conquers Brabantse Pijl’s explosive finishBy VeloNews.com Published Apr. 12, 2017 Brabantse Pijl 2017: LeuvenBrabantse Pijl set out from Leuven for 197 hilly kilometers to Overijse. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comBrabantse Pijl 2017: De GendtLotto-Soudal’s Thomas De Gendt got focused at the start. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comBrabantse Pijl 2017: KeukeleireJens Keukeleire (Orica-Scott) hopes to return to the form that got him second place at Gent-Wevelgem behind BMC’s Greg Van Avermaet. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comBrabantse Pijl 2017: Team Novo NordiskU.S.-based Team Novo Nordisk lined up for Brabantse Pijl. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comBrabantse Pijl 2017: GilbertPhilippe Gilbert (Quick-Step) sat out Paris-Roubaix but was back in racing mode at Brabantse Pijl. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comBrabantse Pijl 2017: Blythe leadsAdam Blythe (Aqua Blue) led a breakaway group followed by Jacques Van Rensburg, Lorenzo Rota, and Christophe Masson. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comBrabantse Pijl 2017: PelotonBrabantse Pijl is the transition race which takes the spring classics from the cobbles to the hills of the Ardennes. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comBrabantse Pijl 2017: De Gendt leadsDe Gendt led the break. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comBrabantse Pijl 2017: Benoot attackLotto-Soudal’s Tiesj Benoot was in the break and finished third on the day. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comBrabantse Pijl 2017: Dillier on the frontBMC’s Silvan Dillier drove the pace with Bahrain-Merida’s Sonny Colbrelli patiently waiting for his moment to attack. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comBrabantse Pijl 2017: Vakoc attackDefending champ Petr Vakoc (Quick-Step) made a late move with Tim Wellens to catch the break. Once they did, Vakoc motored on, but his attack was too early on the final climb and he was passed at the line by Sonny Colbrelli. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comBrabantse Pijl 2017: Colbrelli winsColbrelli was the strongest rider in the breakaway and timed his uphill finish sprint to handily take the win at Brabantse Pijl. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com