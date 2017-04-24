Home » Gallery » Gallery: Boels makes it three-for-three at Liège
Gallery: Boels makes it three-for-three at Liège
Apr. 24, 2017
Women's Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2017: Peloton Though it shared the same name as the men’s race, the women’s Liège-Bastogne-Liège started in Bastogne and ran 135.5km to Ans. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Women's Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2017: Scandolara WM3 was aggressive all race, in this case, sending Valentina Scandolara off the front. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Women's Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2017: Ferrand-Prevot Former world champion Pauline Ferrand-Prevot suffered a flat tire midway through the race. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Women's Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2017: Boels-Dolmans Boels-Dolmans, riding for Anna Van der Breggen, who won both Amstel Gold Race and Fleche Wallonne earlier this week, took charge of the peloton. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Women's Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2017: Cromwell Canyon-SRAM’s Tiffany Cromwell went up the road in a solo attack. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Women's Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2017: Forests The peloton passed through a dark woods where the trees had yet to grow leaves for the summer. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Women's Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2017: Orica-Scott In addition to Boels, Orica-Scott riders also asserted themselves at the front of the group. The Australian team was working for Annemiek van Vleuten. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Women's Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2017: Cromwell Cromwell got as aerodynamic as possible. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Women's Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2017: Deignan mechanical Chantal Blaak shepherded Lizzie Deignan back to the peloton after a mechanical. The Dutchwoman was so effective, that you can only catch a tiny glimpse of Deignan’s rainbow bands on her Boels kit. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Women's Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2017: Knetemann FDJ’s Roxane Knetemann took a flier late in the race, but the Boels team reeled her back in. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Women's Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2017: Final selection Katarzyna Niewiadoma (WM3) took charge late in the race, initiating the final selection on the Cote de la Roche-aux-Faucons. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Women's Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2017: Van der Breggen In the end, Van der Breggen again escaped alone, benefitting from teammate Deignan in the chase group behind. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Women's Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2017: Van der Breggen wins The Olympic and European champion soloed to her third win of the week. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Women's Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2017: Deignan second Deignan celebrated a second-place result behind her teammate. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Women's Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2017: New WWT leader Van Vleuten rode to fifth on the day and in doing so, took over the lead in the Women’s WorldTour points standings. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com