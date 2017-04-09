Home » Gallery » Gallery: The big, squishy tech of Roubaix Gallery: The big, squishy tech of RoubaixBy Caley Fretz Published Apr. 9, 2017 Paris-Roubaix techParis-Roubaix is full of quirky tech choices, though much fewer than it used to be. Most riders are on standard bikes with normal wheels. The only major concession to comfort are big tires — at least 28mm — and occasionally little touches like this. John Degenkolb added a single Paul brake lever for his rear brake. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.comParis-Roubaix techDegenkolb used Shimano Di2 sprint shifters. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.comParis-Roubaix techThe Trek leader also used a Di2 remote shifter. So he had eight different shift buttons available to him. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.comParis-Roubaix techDegenkolb’s bottle. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.comParis-Roubaix techTight 11-23 cassettes. No need for anything wider. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.comParis-Roubaix tech54-42 for Degenkolb. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.comParis-Roubaix techTrek sells these special race-oriented Domane’s, but you better want a super short head tube and aggressive cornering geometry. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.comParis-Roubaix techDege didn’t quite have it on Sunday, but his ride was a good step forward after last year’s accident. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.comParis-Roubaix tech40cm bars for the German. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.comParis-Roubaix techAnd a classy sector list. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.comParis-Roubaix techRoubaix wheels just get deeper and deeper. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.comParis-Roubaix techOodles of room on the Domane. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.comParis-Roubaix techThe Domane has an adjustable rear IsoSpeed decoupler. Seven is the softest. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.comParis-Roubaix tech‘Pinarellow’ recently launched a new version of its Dogma K8s softail frame that has automatic lockout. It senses how rough the road surface is an adjusts accordingly. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.comParis-Roubaix techEngage: ‘Tourism Mode’ on the Dogma’s suspension remote. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.comParis-Roubaix techOnly two Sky riders, Gianni Moscon and Ian Stannard, ran the new system at Roubaix. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.comParis-Roubaix techSky was on FMB tubulars, all 28mm. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.comParis-Roubaix techMoscon, Sky’s young cobblestone revelation, used a Di2 climbing shifter. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.comParis-Roubaix techMatthew Hayman came into Roubaix with tempered expectations, but was still dissapointed at the finish when he failed to defend his title. He rode the same bike as he did last year, a Scott Foil aero frame with big 28mm Continental Pro LTD tires. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.comParis-Roubaix techHayman’s bike was checked for a motor before the start, along with most of the bikes at Roubaix. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.comParis-Roubaix techA blocky Syncros stem and aluminum bar for Hayman’s Foil. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.comParis-Roubaix techA bit of a Roubaix theme for Hayman’s bike. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.comParis-Roubaix techMost aero bikes won’t take a tire this big, but the Foil uses direct mount calipers, which provide quite a bit more room. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.comParis-Roubaix techTeams roll into Compiegne on Sunday. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.comParis-Roubaix techSector list. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.comParis-Roubaix techOnly one Cannondale-Drapac rider, Will Clarke, rode discs on Sunday. He rode mechanical TRPs instead of hydraulic Shimanos. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.comParis-Roubaix techRiders ran between 55 and 75psi. Most of the Cannondale team was on 4.8 bar, or 69psi, to start. The latex tubulars leak quite quickly, so mechanics expected them to be at around 62 by the time the race reached the cobbles. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.comParis-Roubaix techClarke’s mechanical discs. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.comParis-Roubaix techAll of Direct Energie was on discs. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.comParis-Roubaix techMost riders run a 53 or 54-tooth big ring and a 42 or 44-tooth small ring. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.comParis-Roubaix techBig, rebadged Hutchinson tires (they’re actually Dugast) and discs brakes for Direct Energie. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.comParis-Roubaix techPros use a “rounded” rotor, but it looks almost identical to the regular rotors. Just a bit of beveling on the edges. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.comParis-Roubaix techWe’re almost certain these aren’t Hutchinsons. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.comParis-Roubaix techThat looks like a Dugast stamp. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.comParis-Roubaix techA rubber band around the bottle cage helps keeps bottles from ejecting. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.comParis-Roubaix techSunweb got the new goods from Shimano. They were the only team on the company’s new Dura-Ace rotors. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.comParis-Roubaix techA line of Cofidis bikes. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.comParis-Roubaix techRough grip tape on all the bottle cages at Cofidis. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.comParis-Roubaix techKeep an eye out for in-race footage. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.comParis-Roubaix techA mechanic mounts a front wheel to one of BMC’s Roubaix bikes. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.comParis-Roubaix techSome sector charts are more pro than others. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.comParis-Roubaix techCampagnolo has a direct-mount brake now. Just like it’s Shimano counterpart it offers far more tire clearance. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.comParis-Roubaix techGrippy. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.comParis-Roubaix techTeam Delko-Marseille Provence KTM used mechanical discs and 140mm rotors. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.comParis-Roubaix techSchwalbe was back with its big G-One tire. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.comParis-Roubaix techThere’s a lot of pressure checking going on on Roubaix morning. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.comParis-Roubaix techAnd a lot of bottles to be doled out. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.comParis-Roubaix techEven the police get special bikes for Roubaix. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.comParis-Roubaix techThe ProLTD badge indicates that this Continental Competition 28mm tire is made with a latex inner tube for lower rolling resistance. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.comParis-Roubaix techAt some point they’ll all just run single rings. The little ring is really just there to catch the chain if it pops off. If you have to use it, it’s already too late. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.comParis-Roubaix techAero bikes at Roubaix? Yep. Tech has come a long way in the last decade. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.comParis-Roubaix techCareful, don’t step on Tom. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.comParis-Roubaix techCheck ’em off. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.comParis-Roubaix techDi2 sprint shifters and double wrapped bars. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.comParis-Roubaix techVittoria’s 28mm Corsa. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.comParis-Roubaix techThe throng around Peter Sagan’s bus. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.comParis-Roubaix techAG2R’s Factor bikes use direct mount brakes and can fit a 28mm tubular without issue. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.comParis-Roubaix techWe measured this Dugast at 31, actually. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.comParis-Roubaix techBianchi’s claims that its Countervail tech helps decrease vibration. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.comParis-Roubaix techMolto celeste! Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.com